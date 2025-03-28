Ashton Jeanty Turned Heads at Pro Day With Most Overlooked Trait
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty reminded NFL scouts and teams just how versatile he can be at his pro day on Wednesday, particularly with his ability as a pass-catcher. Jeanty completed a variety of drills but impressed with one of the catches he made down the field. The Heisman runner-up made a smart adjustment on the football, turning around to snatch the ball and continue running.
Jeanty nearly won the Heisman Trophy in 2024 after an incredible season that saw him rush for 2,609 yards and 29 touchdowns while averaging 7.0 yards per carry, but he didn't get many opportunities in the passing game. He caught just 23 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown, which didn't do justice to his capabilities as both a rusher and receiver.
"I feel people aren’t talking about [my pass-catching] because I didn’t have such a big year in the receiving game [in 2024]," Jeanty told Fox Sports in a interview. "And that’s just the type of offense we ran. We ran a pro-style offense. So that’s just how it is, right? But like you said, in 2023, I was the leading receiver [at running back], and I still think there’s a lot of improvement I can have in my game. Not just from a receiving standpoint, but a rushing standpoint. But as I transition into the NFL, I definitely would like to be used in each and every aspect of the game, being that I’m so versatile."
Jeanty did impact Boise State more in 2023 as a pass-catcher, catching 43 passes for 569 yards and five touchdowns. This ability should make him even more appealing to prospective scouts and teams, especially in today's NFL that often emphasizes passing the ball over rushing.
Outside of his catches out of the backfield, Jeanty also turned heads simply by his execution of drills at the pro day. All 32 teams sent representatives to Boise State's pro day in large part to get a closer look at Jeanty, and he certainly did not disappoint.