Bad Bunny’s Powerful Four-Word Message on His Football During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny’s halftime show at Super Bowl LX carried a powerful message he summed up with a prop that was revealed at the end.

Throughout the performance, Bad Bunny carried a football with him tucked under his right arm. As he wound to a conclusion, the Puerto Rican superstar turned the ball to the camera to reveal a message: “Together We Are America.”

Bad Bunny during his Super Bowl LX halftime show. | Via NBC

It’s a simple message that lined up with what Bad Bunny had said ahead of his performance.

He ended the show walking with people holding flags from several countries in a show of togetherness and inclusivity.

Bad Bunny ended his halftime show with people holding flags of tons of countries and spiking a ball.



Sending a message of togetherness, this halftime show was great ❤️ 🎶 pic.twitter.com/ZPWsGBiidC — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) February 9, 2026

The show brought out several celebrities, as Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin made surprise cameos, while more notable names were dotted among the dancers on the field with Bad Bunny. Those included Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, Cardi B., Ronald Acuña Jr., Alix Earle, Karlo G, Young Miko, and David Grutman, who were spotted at various points during the performance. Boxers Xander Zayas and Emiliano Vargas sparred with each other as well.

Ultimately, the message on the football he was carrying will be the lasting image of the performance.

