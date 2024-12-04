Baker Mayfield Forced to Don Hilarious Mizzou Shirt After Losing Bet
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and Baker Mayfield is a man of his word, it would seem.
The Texas-bred QB was forced to sport some funny merch during a press conference on Wednesday after his alma mater, the University of Oklahoma, lost to rival Mizzou over the weekend. Apparently, it was part of a bet he made with team reporter and University of Missouri alumna Casey Phillips.
But the best part wasn't even Mayfield wearing another team's swag; no, the best part was that the shirt was labeled "Mizzou Grandma" in big, bold letters.
"I have to give Baker a TON of credit being a man of his word and also rolling with it despite the grandma curveball I threw in there," Phillips wrote online.
If there were ever a good sport for this kind of thing, it's certainly Mayfield, who is no stranger to playing up college rivalries. In 2017, the then-Sooners QB planted a flag at Ohio Stadium after his team defeated the Buckeyes. And on Sunday, he offered a measured take on the similar fag planting incidents that had occurred the day before at OSU-Michigan, Florida-Florida state, and NC State-North Carolina.
"College football is meant to have rivalries," he told reporters. "That's like the Big 12 banning the 'horns down' signal. Just let the boys play."
Good to see he approached the hilarious outcome of his bet with Phillips the same way.