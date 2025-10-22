Baker Mayfield Doubles Down on His ‘Hatred’ of Rival Saints
Baker Mayfield has just about perfectly fit into his role as the quarterback of the Buccaneers for many reasons—one of which is his pure hatred of their division rival, the Saints.
During an interview with Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast this past summer, Mayfield said he didn't feel bad that Tampa Bay threw the ball late in a blowout over New Orleans last season to get wide receiver Mike Evans over the 1,000-yard mark, because he "hate(s) the Saints."
Fast forward to Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season, and the MVP candidate is doubling down on his claim.
"It hasn't exactly been clean play from their part when we play them," Mayfield said at his weekly press conference on Wednesday when asked about his distaste for the Saints ahead of their matchup this Sunday. "It's a physical game. It is what it is. You expect it, division rival. Yeah, not much else to say besides the fact that I don't like them."
Since joining the Buccaneers in the 2023 offseason, Mayfield has faced off against New Orleans four times, leading Tampa Bay to a 3-1 record while completing 69% of his passes for 1,101 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Sunday's contest will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET from New Orleans' Caesars Superdome.