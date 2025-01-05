Bears Totally Fooled Packers With Coolest Punt Return TD of the Season
The Chicago Bears' nightmare of season comes to an end Sunday against the rival Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. And while they may have lost 10 straight games, it seems like the Bears are going to have some fun in the finale.
That was clear in the first quarter when they fooled the Packers on a punt return and scored one of the best touchdowns of the season.
The Bears put two returners back on the punt and had one them on the far side of the field pretend like he was fielding the ball. Instead, Josh Blackwell caught the ball on the other side of the field and then had no problem taking it back 94 yards for an easy score.
Check this out:
Here's another look at it:
Too good.
Feels like we're going to see a lot of weird/cool things happen in the final Sunday of the season.