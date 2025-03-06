SI

Long-Time Dolphins Tight End to Reunite With Ben Johnson in Chicago

The TE had been released by the Dolphins in February.

Brigid Kennedy

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson answers questions during a introductory press conference.
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson answers questions during a introductory press conference. / David Banks-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bears are signing veteran Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe to a one-year deal following his release from the Fins in February, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

The move reunites Smythe with Chicago head coach Ben Johnson, who overlapped during Johnson's seven-year tenure with Miami.

Across a total of 112 games with the Dolphins, Smythe racked up 132 receptions for 1,228 yards and three touchdowns. Last season, he had nine catches for 52 yards.

With the signing, Smythe joins a tight end corps led by starter (and fellow Notre Dame grad) Cole Kmet, who finished the 2024 season with 47 receptions, four touchdowns, and 474 yards across 17 games played.

On Wednesday, Chicago also traded for star Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney, who should have a huge hand in re-building the Bears' offensive line.

