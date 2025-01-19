Bears to Interview Former NFL RB Eddie George for Head Coach Job
The Chicago Bears are in need of a new head coach, and they haven't shied away from showing interest and speaking to college football coaches.
The Bears are planning to interview Tennessee State coach Eddie George on Sunday, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported. In his fourth season with Tennessee State, the team won the Big South-OVC title and George was named the conference's Coach of the Year.
George played in the NFL as a running back from 1996–2004, spending all but his last year with the Houston/Tennessee Oilers/Titans. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1996. He led the league in rushes in 2000 with 403.
George was able to interview before Jan. 20 with the Bears because he is not employed by an NFL team. The Bears will also be Rooney Rule compliant once they interview George, ESPN's Courtney Cronin added.
The Bears already spoke with recently unemployed Mike McCarthy, who parted ways with the Dallas Cowboys last week. They also interviewed former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.
Chicago has shown interest in a couple more college coaches this hiring cycle: Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman and Iowa State's Matt Campbell. Freeman made it clear he hasn't thought about NFL teams being interested in him yet as he prepares the Fighting Irish for the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday.