Bear Digest

Best WR Help for Any QB Drafted No. 1? It's the Bears

Going back to the start of the merged NFL and AFL, there hasn't been a first QB drafted overall who has had better wide receiver targets than the Bears have given Caleb Williams.

Gene Chamberlain

Caleb Williams will start out his Bears practices with the best trio of receivers ever provided for a QB drafted first overall.
Caleb Williams will start out his Bears practices with the best trio of receivers ever provided for a QB drafted first overall. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Considering DJ Moore's support for Justin Fields at season's end, the Bears have to be elated their wide receiver has quickly transitioned to his new quarterback.

The faster Williams connects with what might be the best wide receiver group ever provided for a first pick in the draft, the better.

Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze had worked out with Caleb Williams in a throwing session and last year's Bears receiving yardage leaders saw the chance for strong connections building at a rapid pace.

"Anticipation is there," Moore told Mirror Sports. "You can tell that he's expecting us to be open at a certain time, so that's going to be one of the things that's better. But. I mean, just gotta be on the same page with him going forward.

"It's just going to take some time. Maybe it's going to be fast or it might take some time. But I'm hoping it's fast."

The three will be together again for on-field work at Halas Hall on May 20 at organized team activities.

Odunze and Williams will be working with other rookies at Bears rookie camp May 10 and 11.

It really could be the best group of wide receivers assembled for a player drafted first overall.

Clevanalytics posted a chart of the top three receiver targets for first picks back to Sam Bradford in 2010. After tight ends were eliminated. BearDigest expanded on this and traced it all the way back to the NFL-AFL merger.

Once tight ends are eliminated, it's the best trio of wide receivers given to a No. 1 overall QB. Age and year in the league must be taken into account, but even then it seems to make little difference. This is the best trio.

Only Joe Burrow's group prior to Ja'Marr Chase of 32-year-old AJ Green, rookie Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd was close. Green is Allen's age now. Higgins hasn't had the catch numbers or yardage numbers in his first four seasons that Moore has had. Would you rather have Tyler Boyd or Rome Odunze?

HOW THE BEARS GRADED OUT AGAINST THE NFC NORTH IN THE DRAFT

Andrew Luck's group of Reggie Wayne, Ty Hilton and Donnie Avery looks good but Wayne was 34 then and Hilton was a rookie coming into the league as a third-round pick. Matthew Staffords group of Calvin Johnson, Dennis Northcutt and Bryant Johnson wasn't bad, either, but lacked staying power.

Troy Aikman's trio of Michael Irvin, Kelvin Martin and James Dixon looks formidable but Irvin was a rookie the same year as Aikman and only caught 26 passes that year.

Keep in mind, this refers only to the top wide receiver groups and doesn't include tight ends. The Panthers had a decent group when you throw in Greg Olsen but he was a tight end. Same for Eli Manning with Jeremy Shockey, but he also was a tight end. If you expanded it to include tight ends, the Bears would take a back seat to few if any because of the proven success of both Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett.

No. 1 Overall QB Pick and WR Trios

Since the AFL-NFL Merger



Bryce Young, Panthers, 2023

WR Trio: Adam Thielen, DJ Chark, Jonathan Mingo


Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, 2021

WR Trio: Marvin Jones, Laviska Shenault, Laquon Treadwell


Joe Burrow, Bengals, 2020

WR Trios: AJ Green, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd


Kyler Murray, Cardinals, 2019

WR Trio: Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, Damiere Byrd


Baker Mayfield, Browns, 2018

WR Trio: Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Antonio Calloway

Jared Goff, Eagles, 2016

WR Trio: Kenny Britt, Tavon Austin, Brian Quick

Jameis Winston, Buccaneers, 2015

WR Trio: Mike Evans, Vincent Jackson, Adam Humphries

Andrew Luck, Colts, 2012

WR Trio: Reggie Wayne, Donnie Avery, Ty Hilton

Cam Newton, Panthers, 2011

WR Trio: Steve Smith, Legedu Naanee, Brandon Lafell

Sam Bradford, Rams, 2010

WR Trio: Danny Amendola, Brandon Gibson, Laurent Robinson

Matthew Stafford, Lions, 2009

WR Trio: Calvin Johnson, Bryant Johnson, Dennis Northcutt

JaMarcus Russell, Raiders, 2007

WR Trio: Jerry Porter, Ronald Curry, Mike Williams

Alex Smith, 49ers, 2005

WR Trio: Brandon Lloyd, Johnnie Morton, Arnaz Battle


Eli Manning, Giants, 2004

Amani Toomer, Ike Hilliard, David Tyree

Carson Palmer, Bengals, 2003

WR Trio: Chad Johnson, Peter Warrick, Kelley Washington

David Carr, Texans, 2002

WR Trio: Corey Bradford, Jabar Gaffney, Jujuan Dawson


Michael Vick, Falcons, 2001

WR Trio: Terance Mathis, Tony Martin, Shawn Jefferson


Tim Couch, Browns, 1999

WR Trio: Kevin Johnson, Darrin Chiaverini, Leslie Shepherd

Peyton Manning, Colts, 1998

WR Trio: Marvin Harrison, Jerome Pathon, Torrance Small

Drew Bledsoe, Patriots, 1993

WR Trio: Vincent Brisby, Michael Timpson, Greg McMurtry

Jeff George, Colts, 1990

WR Trio: Bill Brooks, Jessie Hester, Stanley Morgan

Troy Aikman, Cowboys, 1989

WR Trio: Kelvin Martin, Michael Irvin, James Dixon

Vinny Tastaverde, Buccaneers, 1987

WR Trio: Bruce Hill, Phil Freeman, Eric Streater

John Elway, Broncos, 1983

WR Trio: Steve Watson, Rick Upchurch, Clint Sampson

Steve Bartkowski, Falcons, 1975

WR Trio: Alfred Jenkins, Ken Burrow, Wallace Francis

Jim Plunkett, Patriots, 1971

WR Trio: Randy Vataha, Eric Crabtree, Reggie Rucker

Terry Bradshaw, Steelers, 1970

WR Trio: Ron Shanklin, Dave Smith, Jon Staggers

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven


Published |Modified
Gene Chamberlain

GENE CHAMBERLAIN

BearDigest.com publisher Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.