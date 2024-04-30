Best WR Help for Any QB Drafted No. 1? It's the Bears
Considering DJ Moore's support for Justin Fields at season's end, the Bears have to be elated their wide receiver has quickly transitioned to his new quarterback.
The faster Williams connects with what might be the best wide receiver group ever provided for a first pick in the draft, the better.
Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze had worked out with Caleb Williams in a throwing session and last year's Bears receiving yardage leaders saw the chance for strong connections building at a rapid pace.
"Anticipation is there," Moore told Mirror Sports. "You can tell that he's expecting us to be open at a certain time, so that's going to be one of the things that's better. But. I mean, just gotta be on the same page with him going forward.
"It's just going to take some time. Maybe it's going to be fast or it might take some time. But I'm hoping it's fast."
The three will be together again for on-field work at Halas Hall on May 20 at organized team activities.
Odunze and Williams will be working with other rookies at Bears rookie camp May 10 and 11.
It really could be the best group of wide receivers assembled for a player drafted first overall.
Clevanalytics posted a chart of the top three receiver targets for first picks back to Sam Bradford in 2010. After tight ends were eliminated. BearDigest expanded on this and traced it all the way back to the NFL-AFL merger.
Once tight ends are eliminated, it's the best trio of wide receivers given to a No. 1 overall QB. Age and year in the league must be taken into account, but even then it seems to make little difference. This is the best trio.
Only Joe Burrow's group prior to Ja'Marr Chase of 32-year-old AJ Green, rookie Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd was close. Green is Allen's age now. Higgins hasn't had the catch numbers or yardage numbers in his first four seasons that Moore has had. Would you rather have Tyler Boyd or Rome Odunze?
HOW THE BEARS GRADED OUT AGAINST THE NFC NORTH IN THE DRAFT
Andrew Luck's group of Reggie Wayne, Ty Hilton and Donnie Avery looks good but Wayne was 34 then and Hilton was a rookie coming into the league as a third-round pick. Matthew Staffords group of Calvin Johnson, Dennis Northcutt and Bryant Johnson wasn't bad, either, but lacked staying power.
Troy Aikman's trio of Michael Irvin, Kelvin Martin and James Dixon looks formidable but Irvin was a rookie the same year as Aikman and only caught 26 passes that year.
Keep in mind, this refers only to the top wide receiver groups and doesn't include tight ends. The Panthers had a decent group when you throw in Greg Olsen but he was a tight end. Same for Eli Manning with Jeremy Shockey, but he also was a tight end. If you expanded it to include tight ends, the Bears would take a back seat to few if any because of the proven success of both Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett.
No. 1 Overall QB Pick and WR Trios
Since the AFL-NFL Merger
Bryce Young, Panthers, 2023
WR Trio: Adam Thielen, DJ Chark, Jonathan Mingo
Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, 2021
WR Trio: Marvin Jones, Laviska Shenault, Laquon Treadwell
Joe Burrow, Bengals, 2020
WR Trios: AJ Green, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd
Kyler Murray, Cardinals, 2019
WR Trio: Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, Damiere Byrd
Baker Mayfield, Browns, 2018
WR Trio: Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Antonio Calloway
Jared Goff, Eagles, 2016
WR Trio: Kenny Britt, Tavon Austin, Brian Quick
Jameis Winston, Buccaneers, 2015
WR Trio: Mike Evans, Vincent Jackson, Adam Humphries
Andrew Luck, Colts, 2012
WR Trio: Reggie Wayne, Donnie Avery, Ty Hilton
Cam Newton, Panthers, 2011
WR Trio: Steve Smith, Legedu Naanee, Brandon Lafell
Sam Bradford, Rams, 2010
WR Trio: Danny Amendola, Brandon Gibson, Laurent Robinson
Matthew Stafford, Lions, 2009
WR Trio: Calvin Johnson, Bryant Johnson, Dennis Northcutt
JaMarcus Russell, Raiders, 2007
WR Trio: Jerry Porter, Ronald Curry, Mike Williams
Alex Smith, 49ers, 2005
WR Trio: Brandon Lloyd, Johnnie Morton, Arnaz Battle
Eli Manning, Giants, 2004
Amani Toomer, Ike Hilliard, David Tyree
Carson Palmer, Bengals, 2003
WR Trio: Chad Johnson, Peter Warrick, Kelley Washington
David Carr, Texans, 2002
WR Trio: Corey Bradford, Jabar Gaffney, Jujuan Dawson
Michael Vick, Falcons, 2001
WR Trio: Terance Mathis, Tony Martin, Shawn Jefferson
Tim Couch, Browns, 1999
WR Trio: Kevin Johnson, Darrin Chiaverini, Leslie Shepherd
Peyton Manning, Colts, 1998
WR Trio: Marvin Harrison, Jerome Pathon, Torrance Small
Drew Bledsoe, Patriots, 1993
WR Trio: Vincent Brisby, Michael Timpson, Greg McMurtry
Jeff George, Colts, 1990
WR Trio: Bill Brooks, Jessie Hester, Stanley Morgan
Troy Aikman, Cowboys, 1989
WR Trio: Kelvin Martin, Michael Irvin, James Dixon
Vinny Tastaverde, Buccaneers, 1987
WR Trio: Bruce Hill, Phil Freeman, Eric Streater
John Elway, Broncos, 1983
WR Trio: Steve Watson, Rick Upchurch, Clint Sampson
Steve Bartkowski, Falcons, 1975
WR Trio: Alfred Jenkins, Ken Burrow, Wallace Francis
Jim Plunkett, Patriots, 1971
WR Trio: Randy Vataha, Eric Crabtree, Reggie Rucker
Terry Bradshaw, Steelers, 1970
WR Trio: Ron Shanklin, Dave Smith, Jon Staggers
Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven