Bears center Drew Dalman has stunningly decided to retire at the age of 27, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Per Schefter, Dalman informed the Bears that he will retire, exiting the NFL after just five seasons.

A fourth-round draft pick out of Stanford in 2021, Dalman spent the first four seasons of his career with the Falcons. He became a free agent in 2025, and signed with the Bears on a three-year, $42 million deal.

Dalman played a pivotal role in the Bears’ resurgence this past season, helping Chicago win the division and advance to the postseason behind their strong offensive line play. Dalman himself ranked eighth in ESPN’s pass block win rate metric and the seventh-best center according to PFF. His play earned him his first career Pro Bowl nod.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was among the first to react to the news, posting a teary-eyed emoji and writing “Hulk...” on X.

🥲 Hulk… — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) March 3, 2026

Now, the Bears will be in the market for a new center. The top center available this offseason is Tyler Linderbaum, and the Bears could consider making a play for him as Dalman retires.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated