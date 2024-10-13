Bears Guard Nate Davis Inactive for London Game with Jaguars
Bears right guard Nate Davis not only will not start against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he is inactive for the game.
Davis was replaced last week against Carolina by Matt Pryor. Then, when Teven Jenkins suffered an ankle injury, the guard who came into the game was Bill Murray and not Davis.
Murray earned high praise for his play and apparently is now ahead of Davis on the depth chart.
With Davis inactive, it means Jenkins is healthy enough to play against the Jaguars.
The rest of the inactive list is comprised mostly of injured players.
Safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (calf), defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and cornerback Terell Smith (hip) are all injured and inactive. The only question coming into the game was Stevenson, as he was listed doubtful, but he will be unable to play. The others already had been ruled out.
Also inactive are wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and defensive end Dominique Robinson. Jones hasn't been active since his opening day muffed kickoff and Robinson has been inactive for every game this season.
Jacksonville inactives include defensive end Myles Cole, offensive lineman Javon Foster, offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, defensive tackle Tyler Lacy and defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter.
