Titans vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 18
The Jacksonville Jaguars have put together one of the most impressive seasons in the NFL, but they aren't finished yet. To ensure they lock up the AFC South, they'll need to make sure to take care of business against the Tennessee Titans.
The Jaguars still have a chance to get the No. 1 seed as well, but they'd need both the Chargers to upset the Broncos and the Dolphins to upset the Patriots as significant underdogs. With that being said, all the Jags can focus on is taking down the Titans, so let's take a look at their chances of doing exactly that.
Titans vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Titans +11.5 (-108)
- Jaguars -11.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Titans +540
- Jaguars -770
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-105)
- UNDER 47.5 (-115)
Titans vs. Jaguars How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, January 4
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Titans Record: 3-13
- Jaguars Record: 12-4
Titans vs. Jaguars Betting Trends
- Titans are 7-13 ATS in their last 20 games
- The OVER is 7-3 in the Titans' last 10 games
- Titans are 1-4 ATS in their last five games vs. Jaguars
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Titans' last five road games
- Titans have lost nine straight games against AFC South opponents
- Jaguars are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games
- Jaguars are 7-2 ATS in their last nine home games
Titans vs. Jaguars Injury Reports
Titans Injury Report
- Van Jefferson, WR - Out
- Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB - Out
- Arden Key, LB - Questionable
- Marcus Harris, CB - IR
- Ali Gaye, LB - IR-R
Jaguars Injury Report
- Bhayshul Tuten, RB - Questionable
- Danny Striggow, DE - Questionable
- Patrick Mekari, G - Questionable
- Robert Hainsey, C - Questionable
- Jourdan Lewis, CB - IR
Titans vs. Jaguars Key Player to Watch
- Trevor Lawrence, QB - Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence was less than stellar in the first half of the season, but he's hit his stride lately, and it's a big reason why the Jaguars are in the position they're in. He's been averaging 7.1 yards per pass attempt and 234.5 yards per game while throwing for 26 touchdowns. Limiting interceptions is going to be key if the Jaguars want to make a deep playoff run. Lawrence has already thrown 12 interceptions in 2025.
Titans vs. Jaguars Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Titans on the road:
This game still means something for the Jaguars, who are attempting to lock up the AFC South, but I don't think that means they're deserving of being 11.5-point favorites in this spot. Their offense has exploded of late, putting up 24+ points in five of their last six games. To be fair, the game they didn't reach 24 points was a 25-3 loss to the Jaguars, but it's worth noting Cam Ward and Co. have been playing much better in the final stretch of the season. Their defense has also been better of late, including ranking 20th in opponent EPA and 17th in opponent success rate since Week 10.
There's enough there to justify a bet on the Titans getting 11.5 points.
Pick: Titans +11.5 (-108) via FanDuel
