Bears Promote Long Snapper and Defensive Tackle to Roster
Defensive tackle Byron Cowart and long snapper Scott Daly have been promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans through standard elevation.
Cowart is needed on the roster because defensive tackle Zacch Pickens has already been ruled out for the game due to a groin injury he has been battling since just before the Aug. 22 final preseason game. They had the option of Cowart, who has been with the team throughout the offseason and preseason, or newly signed Sam Roberts. Roberts had been cut by New England.
BEARS AND TITANS: WHO WINS AND WHY
Daly is a former Lions long snapper who is from the Chicago suburbs. They needed to put him on the roster because of the injury Patrick Scales suffered at the outset of training camp.
Cowart had five tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss in preseason.
Both players revert back to the practice squad after the game.
