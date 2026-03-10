Bears Agree to Terms With DE Kentavius Street in Free Agency

The Chicago Bears were busy on the opening day of free agency on Monday. They agreed to terms with two likely starters for 2026, agreeing to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal with linebacker Devin Bush and a blockbuster $40 million deal with safety Coby Bryant. But general manager Ryan Poles isn't done yet.

On Day 2 of the legal tampering period of free agency, Poles has agreed to terms with a depth piece for his defensive line, former Atlanta Falcon Kentavius Street. NFL insider Jordan Schultz was the first to report the news.

Sources: The #Bears are signing veteran DE Kentavius Street.



Street has been with the Falcons since 2023 and brings 10.5 career sacks to Chicago.

Kentavius Street performed well for Atlanta when called up from the practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons had to place defensive lineman Sam Roberts on injured reserve after Week 10 last year, then called up Street from the practice squad, who played the remainder of the season. In seven games, Street racked up 21 total tackles, two sacks, and six total pressures. For a player fresh off the practice squad and placed into a rotational role, those are respectable numbers.

Ryan Poles is making smart roster decisions in 2026 NFL free agency

I'll be frank and admit that depth signings like this one aren't nearly as exciting as blockbuster deals, like the record-setting contract that center Tyler Linderbaum has agreed to terms on with the Las Vegas Raiders. But not every player can be paid that much money. On a 53-man roster, there's only so much salary cap space to go around.

As with the re-signing of D'Marco Jackson on Monday, this is the kind of meat-and-potatoes move that general managers make to fill out their depth chart. It's a smart move by Poles that gets him closer to filling out the roster without cutting into his salary cap flexibility.

What Bears fans can expect from their newest defensive lineman

Street is not going to move the needle as a game-wrecking defensive end (or defensive tackle; he can play either position). What he does is provide another veteran presence on Chicago's defensive line, and adds to the potential "waves" of pass rushers that defensive coordinator Dennis Allen wants to be able to send after quarterbacks.

And Bears fans should know better than anyone that you shouldn't write off free agent additions too soon. Nahshon Wright was a castoff practice squad cornerback from the Minnesota Vikings a year ago. After one season with the Bears, he's now a Pro Bowl cornerback and just agreed to terms on a $5.5 million contract with the New York Jets, by far the richest contract of his young career.

That's not to say that Street will become a Pro Bowler in 2026, but never say never when it comes to NFL free agents.