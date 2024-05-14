Bears Roster Breakdown: Jaquan Brisker Development an Issue
Eddie Jackson remains among six Bears 2024 free agents who had roles in Chicago last year and are still unsigned, after center Lucas Patrick signed on with the Saints last week.
The Bears have more than sufficient depth at safety now, so they're not necessarily looking to add anyone. Quality remains a concern over quantity, if there is an issue.
Considering how strong and deep they appear at cornerback, the Bears don't want to be dragged down by a deep duo struggling to contain plays.
Bringing in safety Kevin Byard on the team's second-biggest free agent contract this year seemed a solid move but has met with criticism. For one, CBS Sports last week labeled Byard among the worst free agency acquisitions without really explaining themselves very well.
Bears safeties coach Andre Curtis definitely doesn't see it this way.
"He's one of those pro's pros," Curtis said. "He's a man's man, and he kinda knows how to step and accelerate and work out. His attention to detail has been good. I expect him to be himself and be the best version of himself. He's been pretty good for a while."
The other issue is whether Jaquan Brisker will completely fulfill his promise in his third season. Brisker has gone beyond showing glimpses of being a solid safety, but his consistency remains the problem.
He wants to be a leader on the field and in the secondary but there are times when he has been prone to big mistakes. Sportradar puts him at 10 touchdown passes allowed in his first two seasons, including six last year, when he had a 110.6 passer rating against. Considering Byard's passer rating against was 102.1 last year for two teams, and he is with his third team in the last two seasons, there is plenty of potential for struggles in back.
Brisker's focus is where it needs to be, Curtis said.
"I think he’s been working really hard," Curtis said. "Mentally, he's been pretty locked in. He's really determined and he's learning to concentrate.
"Year 1, Year 2, Year 3 for a DB is a big uptick, because now he's learned it and now he's getting the volume of reps of seeing it, which is pretty cool. That just makes things happen so much faster for him."
Any possible issues with knowing the defense should be gone at this point for Brisker.
"Yeah, he's calling stuff out," Curtis said. "It's been great. He's locked in and ready to go. I'm excited."
The depth is there now that they've lacked in the past with Jonathan Owens and Tarvarius Moore besides holdover Elijah Hicks.
"I think the depth is improved, These guys have done a good job of acquiring guys, bringing guys in just to add depth and speed and knowledge and wisdom and adding all that cool stuff to our group. Our whole defense, secondary and everything is getting better and better."
While the Bears appear to have the safety personnel to continue advancing on defense, they're a little less solid at those positions than a few others on defense.
Safety Roster Rundown
Starters: Jaquan Brisker, Kevin Byard III*
Backups: Elijah Hicks, Jonathan Owens*
Roster Hopefuls: Adrian Colbert, Quindell Johnson, Douglas Coleman III*, Tarvarius Moore*
