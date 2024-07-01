Bears Safety Will Reportedly Miss Part of Camp for Good Reason

Greatness! 🤸‍♀️ At 27, #SimoneBiles vaults into history as the oldest US gymnast to compete in the Olympics in 72 years, securing her spot for Paris 2024. 🏅 While her husband, Jonathan Owens, cheers her on, "Man I'm so proud" 🐻💕 #TLReact #OlympicTrials #Paris2024” pic.twitter.com/4yPrq7SE8z