Bears Signing of Kevin Byard Labeled Worst of Free Agency
Former Bears safety Eddie Jackson remains a free agent at this time.
Yannick Ngakoue, Lucas Patrick, Rasheem Green, Robert Tonyan Jr., Marcedes Lewis and Dylan Cole are the other free agents who had Bears roles and remain unsigned.
Much speculation has centered around Ngakoue's return to the team but if a debate of CBS Sports analysts is valid, maybe the Bears should consider bringing back Jackson.
According to Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports, the Bears made the worst signing in all of free agency when they signed free agent safety Kevin Byard.
An article based on panel discussion with Dajani, Cody Benjamin and Shanna McCarriston dealt with off-season moves including the best and worst free agent signings and underrated draft picks.
Dajani doesn't really describe why Byard is a poor signing, only to say that he struggled after going from Tennessee to Philadelphia at midseason in a trade last year. He noted the Bears paid $15 million for Byard on a two-year deal.
It is true Byard did not have his best season. According to Sportradar, he had a 102.1 passer rating against when targeted and allowed 74.6% completions, which is high for a safety.
Byard already was at 99.8 for a passer rating against with the Titans and then when traded was 103.3 for the final 10 games.
Only once in his first five seasons had Byard been over 77.8 for a passer rating against. He has a solid history and made the Pro Bowl and All-Pro in 2021. The Bears trumpeted how he never has missed a game in six seasons after his signing.
If the past is prologue, Byard could actually have an outstanding rebound. His only other poor season was 2020 when he was at a career-worst 112.6 passer rating against. He rebounded the following season for a 68 passer rating when targeted and only 51.7% completions allowed.
Byard will turn 31 by the time the season begins, but the good health he has enjoyed throughout his career should be of help at extending his effectiveness and career.
The article/debate wasn't entirely down on Bears off-season moves.
The signing of Byard wasn't the only topic of Bears discussion by this panel.
They did receive praise from Benjamin for making a rade that will pay off the most when they acquired Keenan Allen. He labeled it as a "smart" deal, but not the only one that will pay off, apparently, as the Stefon Diggs deal by Houston also drew his high praise.
