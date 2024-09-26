Bears Week 4 Thursday Injury Report: Starting Defensive Duo Sits Out
Bears defensive tackle Andrew Billings and safety Kevin Byard have joined the group of players missing practice entirely due to injuries.
Billings has knee soreness and Byard a back injury. Byard had practiced Wednesday but not Thursday, while Billings had only a limited practice Wednesday before missing Thursday's practice entirely.
Bears defensive end Darrell Taylor missed practice entirely on Thursday, as well. He had also missed Wednesday and coach Matt Eberflus had said he was ill, but the Bears on Thursday listed him as also having a knee injury besides being ill.
On the positive side, right tackle Darnell Wright was able to return to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday with a back injury and wide receiver Keenan Allen continued to practice on a limited basis after missing two games due to plantar fasciitis. Also, right guard Nate Davis returned for a full practice Thursday after he had been limited with a groin injury on Wednesday and defensive end Montez Sweat was able to go through a full practice after a limited one Wednesday due to an elbow injury.
Fullback Khari Blasingame (knee, hand) and tackle Braxton Jones (knee) continued practicing on a limited basis Thursday after doing the same on Wednesday.
If the Bears don't have Byard available they could turn to Jonathan Owens at safety. Byard's play, however, has been rock solid and nothing like he showed while in Philadelphia after being traded by Tennessee at the trading deadline last year.
If they're missing Billings it would be a huge blow as his play at nose tackle has been vital over the last two years at stopping the run, plus Pickens is one of his backups at nose tackle and is unavailable.
