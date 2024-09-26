Bears Week 4 Thursday Injury Report: Starting Defensive Duo Sits Out

#Bears FS Kevin Byard through 3 games:



• 76.7 PFF grade (13th for all safeties)

• 74.7 run defense (18th)

• 71.1 coverage (20th)

• 20 receiving yards allowed

• 5.3% missed tackle rate



He’s been a very good starter to kick off the year. Byard deserves his flowers. pic.twitter.com/IN6ETEVwEq