Bears WR Rome Odunze trending toward breakout season in 2025
Chicago Bears second-year wide receiver Rome Odunze was the star of the team's 2025 training camp, and expectations continue to grow for a breakout season this year.
The ninth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Odunze had a solid-yet-unspectacular rookie season last year. However, the box score doesn't tell the total picture, and the buzz around the former Washingon Huskies star is at an all-time high.
The Athletic recently published intel for all 32 teams in a 2025 season preview, and it was all about Odunze for the Bears.
"Second-year wideout Rome Odunze has taken on more of a natural leadership role, which has impressed those in every corner of the building," wrote Jeff Howe. "The No. 9 pick of the 2024 draft quietly tallied just 54 catches for 734 yards and three touchdowns last season, but he’s growing in new coach Ben Johnson’s system on and off the field. The Bears believe it’s important for quarterback Caleb Williams to have leadership support within other positional groups."
Odunze will be a key cog in Johnson's offense, and must become a foundational player for the Bears in 2025. His development will be directly tied to Caleb Williams; one may only go as far as the other allows.
Rome Odunze flashed his playmaking upside in the Bears' final preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He ended the game with three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown, including a long gain of 37 yards that displayed what made him such a coveted prospect in 2024.
Indeed, Odunze will have competition for targets in 2025. DJ Moore remains a high-end pass-catcher, and rookies Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III will get their chances. But there's a real opportunity for Odunze to become Caleb Williams' go-to-guy. And, if he does, the sky's the limit on his potential production.
So, yeah, it's easy to understand why a Rome Odunze breakout season is coming.