Time for Luther Burden to step up with Bears ruling Rome Odunze out

For the first time, the Bears won't have Rome Odunze available in a game.

The impact on their offense could be fascinating.

Odunze's foot injury kept him out of practice all week and he has been labeled out, along with cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip) and linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (shoulder).

The positive side of the injury report is linebackers T.J. Edwards and Noah Sewell and running back Kyle Monangai are good to play after practicing on Friday and were removed from the injury report.

Luther Burden cement your legacy Sunday pic.twitter.com/Im2F7OqAqD — Ryan Bernier (@RMBChicago_75) December 5, 2025

Odunze's situation is interesting and it goes beyond the fact now his father won't have anything to tweet about on social media.

Without Odunze, quarterback Caleb Williams will need to lean more heavily on DJ Moore, something he hasn't seemed willing to do ever since coming to Chicago. Also, it's going to open the way for Luther Burden to get more targets. He's been wide 51.9% of the time and in the slot 47.3%, but often isn't seen on the outside routes.

Williams has been most effective throwing the inside routes.

"So it's an area that he has improved dramatically since I since I got here, from springtime all the way up to this point," Ben Johnson said prior to the Eagles game. "So I think he's got a lot more confidence throwing those things inside the numbers."

It's also a chance for Olamide Zaccheaus to redeem himself. Since he had a nightmare game dropping passes against the Giants, he has had only four targets with three catches for 25 yards. He'd been averaging 39 plays a game but has had just 19 a game since the dropped passes.

Luther Burden



5+ targets in three straight games.



Season-highs in snaps (51%) in back-to-back weeks…



Role has grown slowly over the course of the entire year.



Rome Odunze has DNP’d all week…



By FAR the most electric CHI WR with the ball in his hands.pic.twitter.com/koz9OWoIjD — Joe Orrico (@JoeOrricoFF) December 5, 2025

It could also impact their ability to break runs for longer gains. Both

Burden and Zaccheaus rate lower in Pro Football Focus run-blocking grades.

Bottom line is Odunze is their leading receiver this season, although his impact has declined in the last three games. He has one touchdown catch in the last eight games and has averaged just 2.6 catches in the last five games.

X: BearsOnSI