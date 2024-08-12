Bengals Will Reportedly Rest Starters; What About Bears?
It seems startling and disappointing but it's possible Bears fans Saturday at Soldier Field might not get their first look in person at Caleb Williams.
At least it looks like they won't see Joe Burrow.
According to Bengals reporter Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor does is not "anticipating" starters will play against the Bears in the preseason game.
That's the Bengals, not the Bears.
However, coach Matt Eberflus in the past has said he talks to other coaches about their plans for playing starters and usually he has worked in conjunction with them.
The Bears and Bengals have a practice on Thursday at Halas Hall and Eberflus has been placing a big emphasis on this, so it wouldn't be shocking if he also plans to sit starters. That means Soldier Field fans won't get to see Williams, Rome Odunze, D'Andre Swift and Keenan Allen in a Bears unform until the season opener against Tennessee Sept. 8 because the final preseason game is in Kansas City on Thursday, Aug. 22.
Holding out the starters for the second time this preseason would have some logic behind it if the Bears are planning to use starters at KC and give them extended playing time.
NFL teams traditionally had used the final preseason game as a time to look at the bottom of the roster while tuning up starters at practice for the regular-season opener. But that was a time when there were four preseason games for all teams and five for the teams in the Hall of Fame Game.
Since the 17-game schedule and three-game preseasons, most teams have used starters for part of the final preseason game because it's a long time until the regular season with a bye week now at the end of the preseason instead of a fourth preseason game.
Then again, there's nothing saying Eberflus can't use Williams and the starters against the Cincinnati backups for a series or two. It's just not normal protocol to do it if the other team isn't doing it.
In the Bears' case, it's different, however. They have half of the offensive lineup new and a new coordinator with a new attack. They need the reps.
