The Bears reportedly plan to activate Tremaine Edmunds from injured reserve on Saturday, bringing back one of their key defensive players against both the run and pass to face the Packers in Saturday night's game for first in the NFC North.

They have up until 3 p.m. to make such a move but Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Friday this is their intent.

Edmunds had missed four straight games with a groin injury but had a full practice Thursday and was reported by the team to have limited practice availability Tuesday and Wednesday. He was listed as questionable for the game, nevertheless.

"He was playing tremendous football before the injury," coach Ben Johnson said. "He is a huge asset in coverage just because of how long he is. It's hard to get the ball around him when we're playing zone.

"I think he's really good in our match and in man where he can match up on tight ends and running backs out of the backfield and do a really good job there."

#Bears LBs T.J. Edwards, Noah Sewell & Tremaine Edmunds all practicing for the first time since Week 9. They have all played together in 4 games this season. #DaBears pic.twitter.com/q6BOUjiV4i — Josh Buckhalter (@JoshGBuck) December 17, 2025

Johnson saw a good reason why Edmunds matches up well for this opponent.

"Josh Jacobs is a heck of a pass catcher," Johnson said of the Packers running back. "He probably doesn't get enough credit for that part of his game. That's something that we need to do a good job taking care of. Tremaine potentially could really help us in that regard.”

Bears plan to activate linebacker Tremaine Edmunds from Injured Reserve before Saturday’s game vs Green Bay, per sources.



Edmunds, who was placed on IR on Nov. 22 with a groin issue, has four interceptions and nine pass deflections this year. pic.twitter.com/UjFySflyDt — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 20, 2025

Edmunds had four interceptions when he went down with the injury. There are only five players in the league with more interceptions.

This defense is making good use of his skills by letting him play weakside linebacker rather than only middle linebacker as he had under Matt Eberflus. He and T.J. Edwards began mixing up the assignments between weak and middle before camp in OTAs.

Tremaine Edmunds with his 2nd interception 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/YUhPdOPtwA — Dave (@davebfr) September 21, 2025

“The initial thought in the springtime was for them to learn the defense—I'm talking about all the linebackers," Johnson said. "But you start with Tremaine and T.J.

"The idea was to mix both of them between Mike and Will. And that was for them to just gain a greater understanding of what we're trying to accomplish. That was challenging for them. I think you could ask both those guys and they might not have really appreciated it at the time because it slows them down as players when you're doing double duty."

Neverthess, they stuck with it and it paid off.

"But I think that approach was the right thing to do," Johnson said. "We've done that with a number of players on this team where it's more drink-out-of-a-fire-hose as we're trying to learn schematically what we're capable of doing.

"There was a comfort level I think with Tremaine being at Mike (LB), that's just where he had been his entire career. Yet we said in the springtime, his best spot might be at that Will linebacker position. I think that's kind of come to light for us as we've gone through the season."

The best part of this interception return is Montez Sweat celebrating early and you see Tremaine Edmunds yell and point at Joe Flacco lolpic.twitter.com/LxtOtWVOAO — Dave (@davebfr) November 2, 2025

Linebacker switch worked

The switch put Edmunds closer to the line more often than before, which seems to have helped, but even the Bears are a bit surprised how it worked out.

"I can't put my finger on what exactly triggers that, but he's taken a liking to it and he's playing really fast, really decisive," Johnson said. "He's playing physical football where he was before the injury and hopefully we can continue to get that when we get him back.”

6. The back 7 is legit



Tremaine Edmunds looks reborn under Allen. The secondary plays with some really good fundamentals and very few of the mental and communication busts that we saw under Eberflus. — Ryan Poles Tracker (@DarrylConrad) December 19, 2025

The Bears were without both Edmunds and Edwards after Edmunds suffered his injury and went out following the win over the Vikings Nov. 16. Edwards went out Nov. 2 against Cincinnati and didn't come back until the loss at Green Bay Dec. 7. Earlier, the Bears were without Edwards from Week 3 until they faced Washington in Week 6.

They also were without starting strongside linebacker Noah Sewell, for a stretch but he is now healthy.

Tremaine Edmunds as a WLB is so much better/faster than he was as an MLB it calls into question ever having stuck him in the middle.



Using him as a blitzer/drop cover guy is one of the (few) ways the Bears have created pressure, and he’s been fun to watch. Really like that move — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) November 12, 2025

In the meantime, they leaned on D’Marco Jackson and last week he was NFC defensive player of the week.

The Bears defense found ways to stay in games and win them even without as many as seven starters at times.

The Bears lost Tremaine Edmunds and instantly found an elite LB to green dot the defense. Crazy find. https://t.co/SUaxKJKSkF — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) December 17, 2025

"It's challenging," defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. "I think every year you deal with that in some form or fashion, some years more than others. I think the big thing is each and every week is a new week. It's trying to create a meal with what are the ingredients that we have. Then we'll figure out what the meal's going to be.

"That’s what we've had to do there. You try to find out what are the skillsets of the players that you have available to you, try to put them in positions to be able to do the things that they do well try to minimize the times that you ask them to do things that maybe they're not as good at."

Now they're as close to fully healty as they might be the rest of the season. Only defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and slot cornerback Kyler Gordon are missing.

The #Bears being unsure of Kyler Gordon’s return this season stings. But for the long run, considering the extension he signed, the best bet is to shut him down for this year and hope that in 2026, he’s healthy and ready to go.



There is no point in hoping that he’ll be back and… — Coach Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) December 11, 2025

