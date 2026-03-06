Caleb Williams Used the Perfect Song to Say Goodbye to DJ Moore After Bears Trade

Two years is all Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and DJ Moore had together. It was apparently enough for Williams to develop a close relationship with his former star receiver, who was shipped out to the Bills on Thursday.

Chicago traded Moore and a 2026 fifth-rounder to Buffalo for a ‘26 second-rounder, giving Bills quarterback Josh Allen the top target he was missing ever since losing Stefon Diggs. As for Williams and the Bears, they’ll likely lean on budding receivers Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze while also benefitting from the second-round draft pick and the $16.5 million in freed-up cap space.

As Moore prepares to start the next chapter of his career in Buffalo, Williams couldn’t let him leave without giving him a proper sending-off. On Thursday night, Williams shared a highlight reel on his Instagram Stories of some of his most memorable passes to Moore set to the soundtrack, “End of the Beginning” by Djo (the stage name of Stranger Things actor Joe Keery).

If the title of the song wasn’t enough to go by, here’s a section of the lyrics:

You take the man out of the city, not the city out the man

You take the man out of the—

And when I'm back in Chicago, I feel it

Another version of me, I was in it

Oh, I wave goodbye to the end of beginning

Goodbye, goodbye

Caleb Williams shows love to DJ Moore in his latest Instagram story

pic.twitter.com/jCYD5vWZg6 — Dave (@davebfr) March 6, 2026

The Bears duo combined for 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns across two seasons, with Moore proving particularly clutch down the stretch last year during Williams’s breakout campaign. In his first career trip to the playoffs in 2025, Moore caught the game-winning touchdown in the Bears’ 31-27 wild card round win over the Packers in January, and he scored another touchdown in the team’s 20-17 divisional round loss to the Rams.

DJ Moore shares sweet Instagram post to Bears fans after trade

Moore officially bid farewell to the Bears with an emotional social media post on Thursday night.

“I Wanna Say Appreciate all the love and support the last three years,” Moore wrote on Instagram. “My family and I were proud to call this place home and this community has been unbelievable to us. We will miss you all.



To the fans, you all embraced me with open arms from my first day here. I gave my all every time I stepped on the field and hopefully I made you all proud with the way I performed. We have some unbelievable memories at Soldier Field and you all are a huge part of them!!



To my Bears teammates, coaches and staff, I enjoyed going to work with you every day. I’ll miss seeing you all at Halas Hall. You all made me grateful every day to be a Chicago Bear!! I Appreciate you all.



& It’s Always F……”

Several Bears players including Colston Loveland, Cole Kmet and Rome Odunze reacted to Moore’s post in the comments section. “Much love fam,” Odunze wrote.

Moore will land on the third team of his NFL career after his short Bears stint and his five unfruitful seasons with the Panthers. The soon-to-be 29-year-old should be a good fit with Josh Allen and Co., who will enter the 2026 season primed to immediately contend for a Super Bowl.

