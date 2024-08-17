Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals Live In-Game Blog
In-game analysis and reporting from Soldier Field where the Bears play their only home preseason game this year against the Cincinnati Bengals in Caleb Williams' Chicago debut.
Pregame
- Rain coming down hard just 10 minutes before the game starts.
- First team work in warmups did not include Jaquan Brisker but Montez Sweat and Tyrique Stevenson were on the field. Kevin Byard wasn't out there either, as the two safeties were Elijah Hicks and Jonathan Owens.
- Injury situations to watch: S Jaquan Brisker, CB Kyler Gordon, DE Montez Sweat, CB Tyrique Stevenson. It's unlikely G/C Ryan Bates is ready to play. He's been injured all this month and is week to week according to Matt Eberflus. Gordon, Stevenson and Sweat practiced Thursday but not for the entire practice. RB Roschon Johnson missed the last game and his status is uncertain for this one. Also, WR/KR DeAndre Carter was injured during last week's game, although he finished it. He did miss practice time this past week.
- Bears to watch besides Caleb Williams, who will be watched plenty by everyone, in this country anyway: RB/WR Velus Jones Jr., RB Ian Wheeler, WR Rome Odunze, WR/KR Dante Pettis, WR/R DeAndre Carter, DT Zacch Pickens, DT Gervon Dexter, DE Austin Booker, CB Greg Stroman, LB Amen Ogbongbemiga and G Nate Davis. This week marked Davis' return from injury at practice and they'd like to see him working in between C Coleman Shelton and T Darnell Wright. Wheeler needs to follow up on his strong game at Buffalo. Jones' conversion to running back needs another long look because there is plenty of roster competition ar receiver and running back. Getting more pass rush from Dexter and Pickens is always necessary. Booker stood out last week but the Bears were trying to trade for Matt Judon, according to NFL Network. So how much stock do they really put in his performance?
- Weather forecast for the game is rain on occasion during the game. It was raining at 10:20 a.m. So it will be better than during the practice they had with the Bengals. It had been dry for an hour or so before that practice and then the Bears and Bengals began working outside. It rained throughout, slowing a few times to a trickle. Then practice ended and within a few minutes the rain stopped.
- Roster cutdown day to the 53-man roster is Aug. 27 at 3 p.m., so five days after their final preseason game.
- Since the Bears went to the new type of Bermuda grass at Soldier Field there has een no problem with the turf and it's even been said by some to be among the best surfaces in the league. However, an offseason of concerts, soccer and now possibly new sod and there are some seams obviously showing. Brad Biggs from the Tribune reported Ryan Poles and assistant GM Ian Cunningham inspecting the turf. It is very noticeable outside the numbers, about halfway to the sidelines on the east side of the stadium and also right before the south end zone just inside the numbers.
The sod is actually worse at field level, in this tweet by Kaitlin Sharkey. It's easier to see from there that it was resodded. At least it doesn't look as bad as the time they held Family night and we all came up from Bourbonnais and the field was all dried out and the sod was curled up on the edges where it was supposed to be a seam. It wasn't a seam, but a gap. They had the park district grounds head their trying to explain it and had to cancel practice, send everyone home, then the Bears got on a bus and went back and held a practice at a high school stadium under the lights in Bourbonnais.
- The debut last week of Caleb Williams barely whetted the whistle and there's no saying for certain how long he'll play today because the Bears don't reveal this but Matt Eberflus suggested it would depend on the game flow. A better guess, Cole Kmet made the tongue slip during his press conference of saying a quarter or so, and then quickly said not to quote him on it. It's a press conference and he's the guest speaker.
Simone Biles on the sideline, here for Jonathan Owens' game, sporting a boot.
