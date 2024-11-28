Bears and Lions In-Game Blog: Lions 16, Bears 0 2nd
Second Quarter
They actually go for it from their own 37 and try a deep ball to Swift on a wheel route. Incomplete but officials blew the obvious interference call. Didn't play the ball and just crashed into Swift.
- Fourth-and-2 after a scramble by Williams. Looks like they'll act like they're going for it. TWO-MINUTE WARNING!!!
- Roschon Johnson concussion evaluation is not good. He has had one before. It was last season on Oct. 5 against the Commanders.
- Checkdown to Kmet in double coverage for 6. Then a holding call on Braxxton Jones as Williams scrambles for a yard. Jones got beat right away and had to hold.
- At this point, they have to do everything possible to get the defense some rest. If they can't get a first down, just take their timeouts to give the defense some rest.
- Have to give the Bears defense credit. When they aren't giving up 20 yards a pop on runs up the middle, they have played good pass coverage. Third down pass sails long and incomplete so Detroit accepts a 48-yard field goal. Lions 16, Bears 0
- Pass rush nearly gets Goff on first down as he threws it away, and then Goff panicked on second down against the blitz and throws it in the dirt.
- Lions go for it on fourth-and-1 after a nicely defensed third-down pass by the Bears. But Montgomery gets the first down at Bears 30.
- Gibbs breaks it on a cutback run and Lions are at the Bears 41. Then another Gbibs run for 3.
- Richard Hightower's poor punt coverage unit allows a return out near the 31 after Tory Taylor punts it inside the 20. Bears are 22nd covering punts.
- Swift with a 3-yard run on first down. The first-down plays haven't been the problem. Incomplete on second down and then Williams is flushed out and can't hit Odunze on third down when he comes open.
- Maybe Bears offense could work on getting a first down without a penalty. Lions haven't given up a touchdown in 11 1/2 quarters but the Bears can't even get a first down.
- On third-and-goal Dexter gets the sack after TJ Edwards blitz flushes him out. So Bears with another red zone success. They're 2-of-3 in the red zone. But they're losing badly. Lions 13, Bears 0
- Lions get first-and-goal on run by Montgomery. A perfect example of what the problem up front is. Dexter made a nice move at the line and penetrated too deep in the backfield. The gap left allowed the run to gain. His penetration needs to be more controlled. He's well meaning but his aggressiveness is used against him.
- Illegal crackback block on Lions looked like a makeup call but the Lions come right back with a big gainer and a personal foul on Byron Cowart for hitting Jared Goff late. Horrible call. He was barely touched. Ball at the Bears 15.
- Another run right up the middle. Bears DTs stood up and blown away again. Montgomery went to the 39.
- This could be ugly by halftime. Heck. It's hugly now.
- Williams throws it away and the Bears still don't have a first down. They'll punt as Paschal is hurt on the play for Lions.
- Nice cut by Swift on run off left tackle and he gets 7 yards. DJ Moore back on the field for a WR screen on second down that only gets to the line. Nice flip to Swift by Williams on third down but they catch Cole Kmet with offensive interference. So Bears lose first down after a 12-yard gain. He obviously did it.
- Jaylon Johnson beaten by tight end Sam LaPorta for 3-yard TD on play-action pass. The run made that 90-yard drive. Lions 10, Bears 0
First Quarter
- Gibbs tearing up Bears run defense cutting once and then back across to the 17. Defensive tackles not getting it done for Bears again as Gibbs runs up the gut to the 3. Quarter ends.
- Lions appear confused after a 2-yard Gibbs run and wisely use a timeout to get organized. NOt like Bears last week.
- Gibbs breaks it outside on run off tackle behind Sewell and they are at the Bears 32.
- Jamhyr Gibbs 8-yard run and it's third-and-2. Bears get caught blitzing and St. Brown beats Stevenson one-on-one for a gain to the Lions 47. Then TJ Edwards with a textbook tackle on the end around by St. Brown.
- Of course Eberflus loses the challnege. 0-for-5 this year. Lions have second down at their 10.
- Bears challenge an incompletion that the officials ruled on first down. I think he'll lose the challenge just because he always does lose them. It was a fumble by Jameson. He had just secured the football.
- DJ Moore gets injured going for the deep ball on third down in a collision with Kerby Joseph and Bears punt. The second-down run destroyed their first drive. Josh Paschal broke it up in backfield.
- Checkdown by Caleb Williams on first down to D'Andre Swift for 6. Can't get hurt with that.
- Montez Sweat nearly gets there for a strip sack and Goff throws high so the Lions accept a chip shot field goal. Bears red zone defense does the job again. Lions 3, Bears 0
- After converting three third downs, Lions face third-and-9 at the 12. Kyler Gordon nearly had a pick in the end zone on second down.
- Ben Johnson tries to use 335-pound tackle Penei Sewell to pass. Can't find any target after "going through his progressions." Then they drag him down for a loss but if you can get away with it why not?
- Williams beats Tyrique Stevenson on third down for the first down.
- Run defense stiffens and leaves the Lions in third-and-7. The first-down bootleg they tried failed when it could have easily worked if Goff held the ball a while longer.
- Bears can't stop a pass to the sidlines to Amon-Ra and it's already in field goal range at the Bears 35.
- Montgomery running leaves Lions in easy conversion of third-and-4. Jameson Williams with the catch and Kyler Gordon can't tackle him before he gets to the sticks.
- Goff starting at his 30. Bears run defense looks like it usually does now, giving up 10 to Montgomery on first down.
- Bears kick off so they will get the third-quarter possession. Don't know if that's good to give the first possession to that Lions offense though.
Pregame
The road aspect of this game is even tougher for the Bears than the short work week. Matt Eberflus hasn't had a team win on the road in over a year now. It was Nov. 27, 2023 with the 12-10 win over Minnesota. The only other wins were over Washington on the Thursday night after Dick Butkus passed away, and in a night game against the Patriots in 2022, when they prevented George Halas from being passed up in wins by Bill Belichick against New England. All of those were bad opponents. The Bears haven't beaten a winning team on the road since the win over the Raiders in 2021 when John Gruden was about the be fired. The Raiders were 3-1 on that day and went on to make the playoffs after Gruden's firing. They won 20-9 thanks largely to Khalil Mack. This, alone, is an indictment of his coaching, and then there is the 5-18 record in one-score games.
Two wins so far for Matt Eberflus in the division. How many coaches do you recall in the NFL who started out with so few wins in division, on the road and overall for that matter, in their first 45 games but managed to turn it around and become great successes? If it was going to happen, there would have been obvious signs by now. Instead, there are only maddening defeats and that's kind of what his legacy was as a defensive coordinator too.
It's kind of wild the Vikings brought in Daniel Jones during the season the way they did. He could be a better option in the future than Sam Darnold. They're going the cheap way at QB. But when your coach is a QB savant you can do that. The Bears thought they had this with Shane Waldron. He didn't know how to coach up a rookie.
