Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions Inactive List for Thanksgiving
Injuries dictated several of Thursday's Bears inactives but wide receiver Tyler Scott is on the list for a second straight week despite being healthy.
Guard Ryan Bates (concussion), safety Elijah Hicks (ankle) and tackle Kiran Amegadjie (calf) are also inactive due to injuries.
Defensive back Ameer Speed and defensive end Dominique Robinson are the other Bears inactives.
Inactive Lions include cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, cornerback Carlton Davis III, tackle Taylor Decker, offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, offensive lineman Kayode Awosika and offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal.
The Bears elevated safety Adrian Colbert from the practice squad on Saturday via standard elevation.
The Lions placed wide receiver/return man Kalif Raymond on injured reserve with a foot injury suffered last week. To fill Raymond's spot, the Lions signed wideout Maurice Alexander from the practice squad.
The Lions also signed linebacker David Long from the practice squad to the active roster and elevated veteran offensive tackle Jamarco Jones after an injury to starting left tackle Taylor Decker.
They used Jones earlier this year as a sub for Decker in the win at Houston. Decker is suffering from a knee injury.
