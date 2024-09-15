Bears and Texans In-Game Blog: Texans 3, Bears 3 1st
Live reporting and analysis as the Bears play against the Houston Texans in Week 2 looking to go 2-0 on a season for the first time since starting 3-0 in 2020.
First Quarter
- Texans are going to test Bears on fourth-and a half yard. and TE Cade Stover catches his first pass coming out of the backfield to the Bears 32.
- The Sweat effect is a bat down on second-and-7 and if Andrew Billings had turned around he could have picked it.
- An 18-yard completion to Nico Collins slanting and Kyler Gordon can't keep up with him. Gordon isn't small but nothing close to Collins, who is 6-4 and about 222.
- Texans put themselves in a hole with a hold and Bears will have a field position edge. An easy call.
- They bring five and Williams holds the ball too long for a sack, almost out of field goal range. But not quite. Santos hits the crossbar and through. Doink and good. On replay, it appeared to hit the camera and not the crossbar, so it was through easily. An 11-play, 42-yard drive to the tying field goal. Bears 3, Texans 3.
- A third-and-8 from the 25 for the Bears. They'll need to dial up another big third-down play but avoid a loss.
- Mr. Third Down. DJ Moore on the slant. Yes, the Bears threw a perfect slant to the Texans 27.
- Carter with another first down catch but the Texans wipe out Swift on a first-down run. They're looking obviously to prevent the run so Williams hits Swift for a 7-yard completion on second down with a crowd closing around him.
- Danielle Hunter with a TFL on second down after shaking off BraxtonJones easily. Bears were left with third-and-12 and Williams steps into a throw to DeAndre Carter beyond the sticks. A rifle. Bears first down. Might have been his best throw of his bief career so far.
- Blocking on the left side for the Bears on the kick return and they start on their own 23.
- Kaimi Fairbairn with the 56-yard field goal, his fourth on the year without a miss and all from 50 or longer. Texans 3, Bears 0
- Billings with the heat again early in the game, the second straight week this happened. He's not a pass rusher but that was a pass rush. Texans faced third-and-12 after a short toss and they can't get it to the sticks. They're going to have to try a 56- or 57-yard field goal.
- Andrew Billings with the big hit on first down after a 16-yard run by Mixon aided by another uncalled holding penalty. The Texans' line, on film review, got away with a lot of this last week. And apparently again.
- They get the pickup with a pass to Joe Mixon and it's apparent T.J. Edwards is going to have difficulty covering out of the backfield.
- Jaquan Brisker rallies to the ball on second down for a tackle after a short completion and the Bears have the Texans facing third-and-6.
- A pass tipped by Jack Sanborn on the first play for an incompletion but blatant hold on Texans offensive line on incompletion.
- Bears kick it off in their silly orange uniforms and allow a return to around the 30.
Pregame
- I'm thinking the best thing for Keenan Allen at this point, if it's been since before the last preseason game or right around it when he was hurt, and he's been resting it and it isn't better, he needs to go on IR.
- With the Bears short on Keenan Allen and coming off a game when they completed more than one pass to only two receivers, it's a good bet they'll be a little more focused on getting the running game going. Perhaps some carries by Roschon Johnson in this one as he's active and wasn't last week. Also, Khalil Herbert needs more than two carries. For that matter, starter D'Andre Swift should get more than 10 carries.
- With Velus Jones Jr. sitting out after his fumble disaster last week, the Bears offense loses that gadget guy but do they really lose anything? He only handled it three times from scrimmage last week, with an 8-yard catch and two runs for 11 yards. This means DeAndre Carter is punt and kick returner, the exact way they finished last week. They will have a second return man back on kicks, possibly Khalil Herbert or Tyler Scott.
BEARS INACTIVES AGAINST THE TEXANS: ROME ODUNZE WILL PLAY
- Not many plays by the Packers get the Bears to smile unless it's for a loss of yardage or a turnover, but this one had to make everyone laugh.
