Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts Live Blog: Pregame
First Quarter
- Carter eludes the gunner on the punt, then runs right into the traffic to his left side instead of going right where he had an opening. Bears starting out in a hole again at the 14.
- D-line sniffed out a screen first down, then Montez Sweat with his first sack, a strip sack. And Andrew Billings recovered but the officials said forward motion stopped before DeMarcus Walker arrived and knocked it out of Richardson's hand. Instead it just goes for Sweat's first sack of the year and a screen can't pick up the first down. So The Bears get it back on fourth-and-7 on a punt.
- On third-and-1 DeMarcus Walker can't stop the first down run but he did prevent a long gainer by tripping up Taylor from behind.
- From the 17, Taylor nosed ahead 5 yards. Could have broke it but he was wrapped up as he tried to step out of the jam.
- A rather poor 37-yard punt from Tory Taylor and the Colts have it back inside the 20. Taylor usually can get it down to the 10 on those.
- Braxton Jones held but the Colts don't care because they had Williams running around in the pocket and he had to throw it away. So a punt from the Bears 47.
- D'Andre Swift didn't get much, just 2 on second down, but put his head down nicely and ran hard, which he hasn't always seemed to want to do. Then an incompletion to Kmet and they're facing third-and-long again, like last week in the second half.
- Another big penalty on the Colts for pass interference against DeAndre Carter, who had the route run perfectly and it's a first down for the Bears at the Bears 45.
- Big Dog his second penalty in two weeks for a false start. Maybe they better stop giving him Thursdays off so he gets sharper.
- Caleb Williams clobbered high after throwing on the run on first down so the Bears are out of the hole. a rough way to get out of the hole though.
- Pass rush got nowhere near Anthony Richardson but he stepped up and threw wildly too high so the Bears get it back with a punt. If he just settled down and threw it, got his footwork down, he could be amazing. Bears take over at the 9 after the punt.
- After the Colts get the penalty back on a run off right guard, a dropped pass leaves them in third-and-10.
- Colts try a run-pass option on first down and botch it up for an ineligible man downfield. Quenton Nelson. But the play worked well. The Bears didn't defend it well at all.
- The drive worked fine when they ran straight ahead at the Colts but they kept trying to get the edge and then either went backwards or a couple yards. The push still isn't there like they need in wide zone scheme and when you run straight up the middle it's going to be hit or miss all the time in the NFL because the linemen are too big, too good and the linebackers are too fast into the gap to allow it much.
- Drive dies after an attempt by Williams to make a play on the run to his left but he can't hook up with Rome Odunze, then Cairo Santos misses from 56 yards short, his first miss of the year.
- Good Good third-down conversion to Cole Kmet after Williams and DJ Moore had a very frustrating second-down play, like last week. Then Roschon Johnson plows inside. Just what they needed. 8 yards.
- First play was right behind Pryor for 4. He had to turn around to check something before the play.
- Bears receive and it's a touchback.
Pregame
- GM Ryan Poles, in his pregame talk with Jeff Joniak for the ESPN AM-1000 pregame show, still believes in his offensive line and doesn't think the nine sacks allowed is a long-term problem.
"When you really watch the tape there's bits and pieces and different spaces that need to get cleaned up and our group has been challenged to figure that out," Poles told AM-1000.
He thinks the work done in practice the last week will make a difference in clarifying communications for the linemen. He said it's not a case of bad talent, which, of course, he picked.
- Parroting Matt Eberflus on Keenan Allen from Friday, he thinks it won't be long before the veteran receiver is back from a plantar fasciitis problem. "He's been running and it's been coming together well this past week," Poles said.
- For those keeping track of such information, here are all the Bears' starting offensive changes since the start of the Matt Eberflus coaching era.
Starting Bears Line Week 1, 2022 vs. San Francisco: LT Braxton Jones, LG Cody Whitehair, C Sam Mustipher, RG Teven Jenkins, RT Larry Borom
Week 3 Change: Lucas Patrick for RG Jenkins
Week 5 Change: Patrick for LG Whitehair, Jenkins for RG Patrick
Week 7 Change: Michael Schofield III for LG Patrick, Patrick for C Mustipher.
Week 8 Change: Mustipher for C Patrick, Riley Reiff for RT Borom
Week 9 Change: Whitehair for LG Schofield
Week 10 Change: Schofield for RG Jenkins
Week 12 Change Jenkins for RG Schofield
Week 16 Change: Borom for LG Whitehair, Schofield for RG Jenkins
Week 17 Change: Whitehair for LG Borom, Jenkins for RG Schofield
Week 18: Borom for RG Jenkins
Starting Bears Line Week 1, 2023 vs. Green Bay: LT Jones, LG Whitehair, C Patrick, RG Nate Davis, RT Darnell Wright
Week 2 Change: Ja'Tyre Carter for RG Davis
Week 3 Change: Borom for LT Jones
Week 4 Change: Davis for RG Carter
Week 6 Change: Jenkins for LG Whitehair, Whitehair for C Patrick
Week 7 Change: Whitehair for LG Jenkins, Patrick for C Whitehair, Jenkins for RG Davis
Week 9 Change: Jones for RT Borom
Week 11 Change: Jenkins for LG Whitehair, Davis for RG Jenkins
Week 16 Change: Whitehair for LG Jenkins
Week 17 Change: Jenkins for LG Whitehair
Week 18 Change: Dan Feeney for C Patrick
Starting Bears Line Week 1, 2024 vs. Tennessee: LT Braxton Jones, LG Cody Whitehair, C Coleman Shelton, RG Nate Davis, RT Wright
Reported for today: Matt Pryor for RG Davis