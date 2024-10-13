Bears and Jaguars Live Blog: Jaguars 3, Bears 0 2nd
Reporitng and analysis in game as the Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears try for their third straight win in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Second Quarter
Swift running harder now has 7 on first down with some good blocking on the left side but then on second down it totally caved in. Caleb should have pulled them out of that as the Jaguars had that side overloaded.
- Caleb on the zone read slowly picks his way downfield for the first down behind a Kmet block.
- Swift found the cutback. A big gain of 14. Then former Packers safety Darnell Savage holds DJ Moore. Just like he always did in Green Bay but he used to get away with it there. Pass interference puts the Bears at their own 35.
- Cole doesn't really have a lot of confidence in his long snapping either. He was making fun of it once at practice.
- Jaguars can't even get a punt off without false-starting. The Bears have lost long snapper Daly to injury and now they'll have to rely on Cole Kmet as a long snapper. Wow.
First Quarter
- Byron Cowart and Gervon Dexter combined on a sack and Lawrence lets the quarter run out after dumping it down on third down. They weren't about to go for it. Didn't fool anyone. Jaguars 3, Bears 0
- Again Engram with a first down completion as the pass rush can't be found. At the 35 of Jax.
- Jaguars start from the 21 and Kyler Gordon gets a TFL on Travis Etienne. Shot in right away.
- Bears facing third-and-7 and have to call a timeout. Then the pocket closes in on Williams and as he tries to throw, the ball hits Matt Pryor's facemask. Another botched drive and three-and-out. Bears are starting out like against the Texans and Colts. And they lost those games.
- Caleb Williams throw on the boot pass to Cole Kmet needs to come out quicker because Kmet had more yards ahead then. Instead, a 5-yard gain. Then the scree to DJ Moore loses 2.
- Six straight times the Bears have trailed first in games. Might want to change that once in a while. Just saying.
- The Bears did a nice job of shutting down the run on the drive but the play-action pass froze them and they were giving up wide-open passes in the zone.
- On third-and-goal from the 12 Davis has a TD but it's knocked out of his hands by Elijah Hicks. On replay, he's not catching it anyway. Jaguars settle for a 30-yard field goal by Little to end a 14-play drive. Jaguars 3, Bears 0
- Another third-down conversion to the 9 on a pass to Kirk over the middle. Jaguars get jumpy again though and on first down receiver Gabe Davis false starts.
- Jaguars face third-and-inches and a false start rescues the Bears at the 18.
- The Jaguars set up a perfect wide receiver screen and Brian Thomas used the ground to catch the ball and gain 14 but no replay challenge. Someone should have challenged it.
- Gordon whiffs on chance at a slot corner blitz sack and Lwrence scrambles to the Bears 40.
- No pressure on Lawrence and he completes a pass to Evan Engram at midfield for a first down.
- Kyler Gordon's stop at the line on a second-and-2 run goes for naught as Trevor Lawrence completes an out for the first down on a third-down conversion.
- Bears punt. The first opponent of the Jaguars not to score a TD on the first drive in four games. That's just normal for the Bears, who haven't scored a TD on an opening drive.
- D'Andre Swift on two runs to start the drive, didnt cut back on second down when he had at least 5 to 7 yards in front of him and wound up with only a few yards. Then Williams is sacked by former Bears lineman Roy Robertson-Harris.
- Bears to receive the opening kick and even though it's a touchback they will start at the 25. Penalty for illegal formation on return.
