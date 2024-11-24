Bears and Vikings In-Game Blog
First Quarter
Vikings drive starts at the 23 with 5:36 left in the second quarter. Mike Singletary the sideline interview today during the first quarter got a big fan response.
- Another poor punt coverage for 15 on the return but the Vikings get called for an illegal block in the back. The Bears were fortunate they didn't get called for a late hit out of bounds. Return man Brandon Powell took a big shot out of bounds from Daniel Hardy but no call.
- Keenan Allen has one bounce off his hands on second and 10 and then the wide receiver screen to Allen is fumbled but he recovered it but the drive ends at the 27 and Bears punt.
- There's more than one way to run against the NFL's top rushing defense. DJ Moore goes for 13 on a toss play from the backfield as if he's a running back.
- On third-and-8, Caleb Williams scrambles for the first down at the 13 and is hit out of bounds but no call. Was fortunate he didn't hurt his Achilles the way he landed on the ground.
- Ivan Pace Jr., the top Vikings tackler, is injured and limps off gingerly with trainers after a Bears 2-yard first down run. That would be a big blow for Minnesota. He's a good blitzer, as well.
- Even though the drive ended well for the Bears defense, they looked horrible on it trying to stop the run. Huge gaps up front.
- On second-and-goal from the 1, Jonathan Owens strips Aaron Jones of the football and has it at the Bears 2-yard line. Bears ball. Owens is the sub for Elijiah Hicks this week. He's a good fit in their red zone defense because of his physical style. Another red zone victory for the league's No. 1 red zone defense.
- A third-down 10-yard pass to Jordan Addison and the Vikings beat the pass rush and the coverage. Then Jones springs a 41-yard run off left tackle that is stopped by Kevin Byard at the Bears 7.
- Bat-down by Gervon Dexter on first down after a Vikings first down run by Aaron Taylor. Bears need a big game from Dexter as much as they need one from Montez Sweat.
- Tory Taylor outkicks the coverage and they allowed a 13-yard return. It happens way too much. And it's not Taylor's fault but the poor coverage usually. This one was a low punt, though, so put it on him.
- Vikings getting the ball back as a result of a third-and-5 bat down. The Bears made a nice recovery from the penalty but still a three-and-out.
- Penalties are definitely not something the Bears can have and D'Andre Swift called for a hold to wipe out a completion on the first play. If it's any consolation to him, it was a terrible call.
- Bears lost the toss and receive. After the touchback, they start at the 30.
- Kyler Gordon must be entirely healthy as he did the flip and Spider-Man pose during introductions. When he had hamstring issues he wasn't doing it.
Pregame
- For those who wonder who 24 is on special teams, they gave that number to Adrian Colbert upon his return to the team this week. He used to be 25. But 25 belongs to practice squad running back Darrynton Evans.
- Perfect conditions for late November football in Chicago, sunny, 46, 5 mph wind. Shouldn't bother the dome-home Vikings too much.
- Kevin Byard giving a talk to the team on the field as they break warmups. He's become a real leader for them. One of Poles' good free agent signings.
- Of Interest on the ESPN AM-1000 pregame was GM Ryan Poles with some compliments for the job Thomas Brown did last week in his first game as an offensive coordinator. Maybe more interesting was mentioning that defensive line coach Travis Smith and defensive coordinator Eric Washington doing a "reset" with the D-line for this game. What does this constitute? This was brushed on by Washington on Thursday when talking about the pass rush and Montez Sweat in particular.
"Sometimes you just need to re-set and re-establish what we have to do from a fundamental standpoint and to put ourselves in position to win one-on-one," Washington said.
To hear Sweat tell it, the real problem is chipping and double-teaming.
- It's getting very close to the fateful mini-bye after the Thanksgiving game, a perfect time to fire a head coach. They have an extra few days to get organized if someone is put in charge as an interim head coach. After that, if something happened in-season there is another mini-bye after the Seahawks game but the next game is the finale at Green Bay. That late in the season, what's the point of firing the head coach before season's end? There is one other option. The Dec. 8 49ers game is followed by a Monday night game at Minnesota, so there is at least one extra day of preparation involved then.
- Darnell Wright, Braxton Jones, Coleman Shelton, Matt Pryor and Teven Jenkins wasn't the starting Bears offensive line when the season began but quickly became the starting group when it became apparent Nate Davis wasn't serious about participating. The Bears will have them together for the first time since the Washington game and sixth time this season. Pryor does well as a starting alternative at right guard but the Bears really need to upgrade at guard next season and also have a serious center candidate to groom for the future if they choose to keep Shelton. They might have one in practice squad player Ricky Stromberg if they don't think Doug Kramer is an option.
According to Pro Football Focus grades, Shelton is the 10th best center in the league this year and is the fourth-best pass blocker. This probably stuns people who call for a center in the draft. But the Bears do struggle in short yardage and goal line and a center around 290 pounds can't be a help in those situations. Yet, Shelton's run-blocking grade isn't low, either.
- An offensive-minded head coach makes so much sense for the Bears but when you say this, they always manage to come up with the worst options of those available. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero discussed some of the best coordinator options for head coach. In that case, the key hire for the Bears would be a defensive coordinator who has a 4-3 base system. If you decide to take it back to the 3-4 with a two-gap, it's going to mean an extra year of rebuilding because this roster doesn't have those types of players on it. They'd need bigger, types for the line's interior and stand-up players on the edge who are not as big as the ends are now.
- Caleb Williams' last interception came in the second quarter of the Hail Mary game. It's been 146 straight passes without one. But he also has failed to throw a touchdown pass in the games since then.
- Watch the above video and catch Doug Buffone out throwing punches at the Cowboys when the offense was still on the field and not the defense.
