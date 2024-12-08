Bears and 49ers In-Game Blog: 49ers 7, Bears 0 1st
First Quarter
49ers are just executing their offense, the way the Lions did against the Flus defense last game. A first down on a perfect quarterback sneak that didn't require a tush push. A legal QB sneak. They need to outlaw pushing the QB.
- Rome Odunze for kick return? Josh Blackwell has done it. Maybe they let him try his hand at it. Really they need to get it decided because it looks like they'll get lots of kickoffs. The 49ers just completed another pass and then two runs put it at third-and-1.
- D'Andre Carter got hurt on the kick return. Looked to have been jolted good. They don't have Tyler Scott. He's inactive. They don't have Khalil Herbert anymore. Travis Homer?
- On third-and-7 Williams takes the checkdown to Travis Homer after Swift got creamed behind the line on second down but Homer can't get near the sticks so they punt. Pretty much the same as the Flusbears. Bears can be thankful their punter Tory Taylor just put his 22nd punt inside the 20 on the year, a Bears rookie record.
- DeAndre Carter only gets it to the 22 on the return. Then D'Andre Swift hits his average gain of 3.9 yards on first down.
- Thomas Brown better have all his best plays ready for this one if his defensive coordinator is going to have his back like that. Bears opponents have scored first in 12 of 13 games this year. New Bears same as the old Bears.
- The red zone was where Flus' defense shined this year. Leading the NFL. Jauan Jennings with an easy touchdown catch wide open on first-and-goal. Looked like the Bears defense decided to quit when Flus got fired. Terrible start. If that's what Washington can bring as defensive coordinator, they should let Jon Hoke call the defenses. Terrible. 49ers 7, Bears 0
- Bears force a third-and-4 after a vicious hit by Gervon Dexter along the line in the backfield on second down. They lose track of Guerendo and he gets the first down coming out of the backfield, then somehow they lose track of George Kittle on a screen pass. All the way to the Bears 7.
- Let's see what Eric Washington can do as a Flus replacement.
- Bears kicking off
- The Giants game ended with a blocked field goal that was certainly of questionable legality. Someone in the league office needs to start slapping officials with fines. A defensive lineman can't stand up and leap over the top of offensive linemen to block the kick.
Pregame
The premature rumor mill has begun and CBS' Jonathan Jones said in pregame that "sources" who weren't named have led him to believe former Titans coach Mike Vrabel will be pursued for interiews by the Bears, as well as New Orleans and the New York Jet. Vrabel was fired after the 2023 Titans season and has spent this year as a consultant for the Cleveland Browns.
Jones said he "believes" Vrabel will only go to a franchise with an experienced or established GM.
The Bears would definitely fit this category, although it's safe to wonder if Ryan Poles is on shaky footing after his first coach, Matt Eberflus, was fired. This part of the report definitely makes sense because Vrabel was anything but happy when the Titans traded away wide receiver A.J. Brown to Philadelphia during the draft. The Titans offense was never the same after losing Brown.
The reason this all sounds premature is because it wouldn't be fair by the Bears to Thomas Brown to begin talking to other coaches yet, unless, of course, other teams had begun talking to Vrabel. It's not illegal or anything but just not good policy. Many of the coaches they would want to talk to will not be available until after the season. One other possibility who is currently available but is retired is Bruce Arians. The Bears passed on him for Marc Trestman once. There's no reason to think he wants to unretire at age 72 but if he is he would be another to contact.
ESPN's Dan Graziano had an interesting list of coaching candidates who are available. He didn't simply list candidates or specifically tie them to being a candidte for a particular team. He just rated all the candidates.
Ben Johnson No. 1, Vrabel No. 2, Bill Belichick No. 3, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn No. 4, Brian Flore No 5. Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph No. 6, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady No. 7, Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore No. 8, Kliff Kingsbury No. 9, Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter No. 10.
Minter worked for John Harbaugh in Baltimore and Jim at Michigan.
Consider the Harbaugh-Bears connection and Kevin Warren's Big Ten ties, and it's not a stretch to think he might be someone the Bears would want to talk to, and he also is a "leader of men" type.
Twitter: BearsOnSI