Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks: TV, Radio and Betting Trends
Seattle Seahawks (8-7) at Chicago Bears (4-11)
Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. Thursday
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago
TV: Prime, Fox locally (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung)
Radio: ESPN AM-1000 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)
National Radio, Westwood One (Kevin Kugler, Ryan Harris)
Spanish Radio: Latino Mix 93.5 FM (Omar Ramos, Mateo Moreno)
The Line: Seahawks by 3, over/under 42 1/2 (Draft Kings)
The Series: The 20th game between the teams overall. The Seahawks lead 11-8 and 11-6 in the regular season. The Bears won the two playoff games. The Bears won the last game 25-24 at Seattle in 2021. They have won two straight in the series.
The Coaches: Seahawks coach Mike McDonald is 8-7 in his first season.
Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown is 0-3. He took over the team following the firing of Matt Eberflus.
Last Week: The Seahawks suffered a critical loss at home, 27-24 to the Vikings, and fell out of first place behind the 9-6 L.A. Rams in the NFC West. Justin Jefferson caught a 39-yard TD pass from Sam Darnold with 3:51 left, just 30 seconds after Seattle went ahead 24-20 on a 4-yard Geno Smith pass to TE AJ Barner.
The Bears fell behind first for the 14th time in 15 games but managed to score 14 first-half points, and still lost 34-17 to the Detroit Lions. The Bears had gone into the game without a point in three straight first halves. Caleb Williams went 26 of 40 for 334 yards with a 107.7 passer rating but an early lost fumble by Rome Odunze and one by Williams proved critical as the Bears lost the turnover battle (2-0) for the first time since their Hail Mary defeat by Washington.
The Matchup: Seattle needs the win to have a chance to win their division because they trail by a game with two left, lost their earlier game to the Rams and play the Rams in the regular-season finale. The Seahawks had won four straight in a roller coaster season before their current back-to-back losses to the Packers and Vikings. They had lost five out of six before the four-game winning streak. QB Geno Smith has had a rocky season with 17 TD passes but 15 interceptions and a passer rating of 90.4, his worst passer rating since coming to the Seahawks. However, his three TD passes last week tied his season high. Seattle's offense has had had trouble rushing all year and ranks 30th with only one game over 94 yards rushing in the last six. Seattle's defense has kept them in games in the season's second half. They haven't given up over 369 yards in the last seven games.
The Bears' nine-game losing streak is the second longest in franchise history, leading to speculation GM Ryan Poles could be fired since he was in charge when they set the record of 14 straight in 2022-23. Rumors of Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's interest in the Bears coaching job have produced reports with unnamed sources saying he would be interested in interviewing for the job and that the Bears would be interested in talking to him. The Bears can't talk to him at all now or they'd face tampering charges and can lose draft picks.
Of Note: The Bears are going for their third straight win on Thursday Night Football. ... Williams has 326 straight passes without an interception and with six more would move into fifth all time for longest streak of consecutive passes without a pick. With 10 straight and no interceptions, he'd move past Tom Brady's 2010 season (335 straight) into fourth all time. ... He has one interception thrown since Week 4. ... WR DJ Moore needs seven catches to become the fourth receiver with 90 catches in multiple seasons. ... The Bears have 35 drives of at least 10 plays on offense, tied for fourth most in the NFL. ... Seattle is 0-3 in prime-time games this season. ... Seattle is 5-1 on the road this season and at 80 wins has the second most road wins since 2013. ... Smith is looking for his sixth 300-yard passing game this season, which would allow him to pass Russell Wilson for most in a season by a Seahawks QB. ... WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba will set a franchise record for most catches in a season at 101 with eight more. ... DK Metcalf's 47 TD catches is the most by any Seattle receiver in their first six seasons. He has moved past Steve Largent. ...The Seattle defense is second in forcing three-and-outs with 46.
Next Week: The Seahawks are at the Rams Jan 5 in a 3 p.m. game. The Bear close the season at Green Bay at noon
Bears and Seahawks Betting Trends
- Seattle is 3-8 against the spread in its last 11 against NFC North teams
- The Bears are 2-6-1 ATS in their last nine games
- It's been over the total in seven of the last nine the Bears played against NFC West teams
- It's been over the total in nine of the last Bears-Seattle games
- It's been under the total in six of the last nine Bears games
- It's been under the total in six of the last nine Seahawks games
- Seattle has won seven of its last eight on the road
-Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
-If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
