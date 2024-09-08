Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans Live Blog
In-game reporting and analysis from Soldier Field where Caleb Williams makes his regular-season debut for the Bears against the Titans.
In this story:
Pregame
- The Bears could be making a mistake here by keeping both Tyler Scott and Roschon Johnson inactive and assuming Velus Jones Jr. can handle it at either running back or receiver should they need to dig into the bench. For one, Johnson is a good pass blocker and Jones hasn't even done this as a back. So apparently they'll rely on Travis Homer as an extra back in pass blocking situations. He hasn't done anything on offense since coming to the team last year. Scott runs better routes than Jones and is an actual receiver.
- Steve McMichael montage on the big screen at Soldier Field today. Mongo is being honored for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction today.
- There should be no problems for Rome Odunze finding the end line and knowing where to put his feet in on a catch at the back of the end zone as they've colored in the area behind the end zone to make it clear. He had the TD catch against Cincinnati when his feet were out of bounds and didn't need to be, and the field was lined differently then in a confusing manner. Actually, it wasn't that confusing if he had noticed the pylon wasn't where he thought it should be. Seams in Soldier Field sod that were apparent in the only preseason home game are not as obvious t see as they were that day (Aug. 17).
- No reports of any trouble for players on the way to the game, apparently unlike Tyreek Hill.
- Jaylon Johnson's car seems too much like the one Tarik Cohen had when he arrived at training camp in 2019.
- The only real issue for the Bears when they are coming up with inactives today is whether one of those defensive ends are inactive. It would seem likely as they have six of them. Smart money is on Daniel Hardy sitting because they always seem to favor Dominique Robinson even when he hasn't produced much. Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower likes Robinson's athleticism on coverage units. But Hardy can't be too much different.
Twitter: BearsOnSI
Published |Modified