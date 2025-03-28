2025 NFL Draft big board deep dive links 3 surprise defenders to Chicago Bears
Numbers don’t lie. Especially in football, our beloved game of inches.
When your team—that team, in this instance, being the 2024 Chicago Bears—allows 354.3 yards per game (sixth-worst in the league) while managing just 284.6 yards a contest (dead last), you need fixes on both sides of the ball. Because, numbers.
During the lead-up to the 2025 NFL Draft, Bears Nation has been all about getting Caleb Williams weapons and protection—and considering the QB was sacked 68 times in his rookie season, you can’t argue.
To his eternal credit, Chicago GM Ryan Poles did, indeed, land the USC product some quality trench helpers in March, trading for offensive guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, and signing free agent center Drew Dalman. (Admittedly, he didn’t do much in the way of weapon-acquisition, inking WR3 Olamide Zaccheaus, but Williams will likely take what he can get.)
Poles also shored up the defensive front, welcoming free agents Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo, quality signings both, but is it enough?
Deeeee-fense! Deeeee-fense!
In his March 27 Bears big board breakdown, The Athletic’s Adam Jahns cited a trio of defenders that few have on Chicago's radar as options Poles and the Bears’ decision-makers should consider in the first-round:
1) Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Jahns—who is of the belief that, “[Y]ou can never have enough pass rushers”— feels that the former Duck would be an “interior disruptor.” Considering multiple outlets have comped Harmon to Buffalo Bills beast DaQuan Jones, that sounds about right.
2) Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Of the Wolverine star, Jahns says, “Johnson needs to be included as the second-best cornerback in this class behind Colorado’s Travis Hunter. [Bears head coach Ben] Johnson and [Bears defensive coordinator Dennis] Allen will have to review Tyrique Stevenson’s tumultuous second season with Poles and decide what’s best at that position.”
A 6’2”, 194-pounder, Johnson runs a 4.39 40-yard dash, and his combination of speed and size could make him an intriguing selection, especially if Allen isn’t convinced Stevenson has the maturity necessary to thrive in his system.
3) Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
Another potential interior disruptor, Bleacher Report’s scouting department feels the 6’4”, 296-pounder possesses Pro Bowl chops, saying, “Nolen has all the tools to be a started within his first two years in the NFL. Schematically, he’s fairly versatile, as someone who could line up as a three-technique in even fronts or play as a four-technique in odd fronts.”
Offfffense! Offfffense!
Harmon, Johnson, and Nolen would immediately see plenty of snaps, but does it behoove Poles to use high-end draft capital for players who might not be a day-one starter?
Considering the Bears kick off the season with a new offensive-minded head coach and a sophomore quarterback with plenty to prove, Chicago would likely be better off eyeballing an athlete who can put some points on the board.