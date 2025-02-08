A Bears trade that would give the Cowboys exactly what they want—and shake up the the NFL Draft

🚨NEWS: The Dallas #Cowboys are the strong FAVORITES to draft Boise State superstar running back Ashton Jeanty, per @BovadaOfficial.



Jerry Jones stood next to him at the urinal last weekend and is now adamant about drafting him.



Jeanty. CeeDee. Dak. Would be one hell of a trio pic.twitter.com/PLAP7xSo0k