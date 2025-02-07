Ashton Jeanty imagines himself in Chicago, and Bears Nation goes off
“Those Chicago Bears are sitting pretty nice at ten. I think that might be a nice destination as well.”
So said former Boise State video game character Ashton Jeanty, the top-ranked running back of the 2025 draft class, and one of the best backfield prospects of the last decade.
Having racked up a cray-cray 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last fall, Jeanty would look smashing in a Chicago Bears uniform. (Granted, he’d look smashing in any uniform, but for the sake of this discussion, we’ll envision him in navy blue and orange.)
The Bears have plenty of needs across the board—trenches, tight end, EDGE—and running back might not be considered among the most pressing. But if the potential LaDainian Tomlinson 2.0 is available to you, he'd be hard to pass up...even if your O-line has more holes than Blackburn, Lancashire.
Bears Twitter doesn’t disagree.
Why all the Jeanty love? Well, a video is worth 2,601 yards, er, words.