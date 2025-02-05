NFL Draft: 4 running back alternatives for the Chicago Bears if they pass on Ashton Jeanty
Let’s talk D’Andre Swift.
The 26-year-old running back, who Bears GM Ryan Poles signed to a three-year, $24 million contract last off-season, had a blah first year in Chicago, racking up just 959 yards on the ground, with career-lows in success rate (43.8%) and yards per rush (3.8).
There’s no question the Bears badly need to address the running back position in this year’s draft…but they also badly need to address the trenches on both sides of the ball.
If Poles and Chicago’s draft squad goes O-line or D-line in round one, here are some of the rushers who would make life better for Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson.
OMARION HAMPTON
- College: North Carolina
- 2024 Stats: 1,660 rushing yards, 138.3 rushing yards per game, 17 total touchdowns
- NFL Comp: David Montgomery with more ’tude
The Skinny: At 6’0”, 220, Hampton is a tough out when he gets a head of steam. Swift isn’t a downhill rusher, so Hampton would be a nice change-of-pace back, as well as a potential replacement for the disappointing Roschon Johnson.
KALEB JOHNSON
- College: Iowa
- 2024 Stats: 1,537 rushing yards, 128.1 rushing yards per game, 23 total touchdowns
- NFL Comp: James Conner, except a scootch smaller
The Skinny: Being that he’s the same height and just five pounds heavier than Hampton, Johnson could fill a similar role in Chicago: A red zone option and a nifty alternative to an ill-advised tush push.
TreVeyon HENDERSON
- College: Ohio State
- 2024 Stats: 1,016 rushing yards, 63.5 rushing yards per game, 11 total touchdowns
- NFL Comp: Chase Brown with breakaway speed
The Skinny: Buckeyes coach Ryan Day liked to spread the ball—see the below entry—so Henderson wasn’t given as much opportunity as he probably would’ve liked. But he appears to have an NFL-ready skill-set and could quickly morph into a contributor.
QUINSHON JUDKINS
- College: Ohio State
- 2024 Stats: 1,060 rushing yards, 66.3 rushing yards per game, 16 total touchdowns
- NFL Comp: Early-career Kareem Hunt
The Skinny: Judkins isn’t super-fast, but he’s a bulldozer with sticky hands, which kind of mitigates his slow-ish feet. But if he runs a quality 40 at the combine, he might be gone before the third round comes to an end.