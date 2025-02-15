Recent ESPN 2025 NFL Draft rankings prove Bears in great spot at 10
Before you start kvetching about the Chicago Bears’ position in the 2025 NFL Draft—before wondering if there will be any needle-movers there for the pickin’—take a gander at Matt Miller’s take.
The ESPN NFL pundit is optimistic about the players who should be available when GM Ryan Poles and the Bears are up at the ten-spot. Most notably, Miller is high on the top two offensive tackles.
Breaking news: The Bears could use a top offensive tackle.
Where There’s a Will, There’s a Campbell
Miller put LSU OT at seven-spot on his big board, comparing him to Buffalo Bills stud Dion Dawkins, and saying, “The 6-foot-6, 323-pounder is a technician with great agility and balance, but his shorter arms (under 33 inches) and an upright stance which lacks base power could force a move to guard.”
Banks It
Comping him to Los Angeles Rams’ two-time Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater, Texas’ Kelvin Banks Jr. comes in at eight, with Miller raving, “Banks' elite footwork makes up for a lack of length and has helped him allow pressures on an FBS-low 0.8% of snaps. He is also an elite run blocker with the power and agility to overwhelm defenders. Banks has the potential to be a top run blocker in the NFL, either at tackle or kicking inside to guard.”
Ashton’s Gashin’
While likely very much on Chicago’s radar, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is a bit of a wild card: The Bears don’t need a running back, but if he’s available at ten, Poles will have some heavy thinking to do.
Miller compares the offensive juggernaut to Alvin Kamara, saying, “The 5-foot-9, 215-pound Jeanty is a punishing runner with patience, vision and runaway speed, and he can also catch passes out of the backfield and stand up to pass rushers while in pass protection. The Heisman runner-up is a rare, true blue-chip running back prospect.”
One of those three should be around when Poles is on deck, and if he lands any of them, he’ll walk away from the NFL Draft feeling pretty darn good about 2025 and beyond.