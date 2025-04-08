These 3 rookies could be fantasy football beasts with the Chicago Bears
It's never to early to obsess about your fantasy football draft.
- The day after the regular season ends? Not too early.
- Halftime at the Super Bowl? Not too early.
- Today? Not too early.
Thing is, today—what with the NFL Draft still two weeks away and numerous productive free agents still looking for a gig—there are too many question marks to have a useful fantasy discussion.
But that won’t stop us.
Rookie Flyers
Over the last few years—save for touted outliers like Saquon Barkley or Bijan Robinson—rookies are rarely chosen in the first four-ish rounds of any given fantasy draft. Logical, as on your Draft Day, it’s all but impossible to know how, when, where, and how often any given freshman will be used.
That said, it’s intriguing to project how a first-year offensive skill player might perform with his new team. For instance, it could be fun to consider a wide receiver who lands on a WR-deficient team like the Green Bay Packers, or a running back who ends up on a run-happy squad like Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
This all begs the question, which 2025 rooks could rack up zillions of fantasy points in Chicago? Here are three:
Tyler Warren, TE
Last season as offensive coordinator in Detroit, Bears head coach Ben Johnson’s tight end room combined for the league's sixth-highest total in receiving yards, with Sam LaPorta’s 726 leading the way—and this was on a team that boasted two target hogs in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.
In his first season in the Windy City, Johnson will open his bag of tricks early and often, and said bag will include a whole lot of plays for his TE1.
TreVeyon Henderson, RB
Ashton Jeanty will be long gone by the time the Bears pick at the ten-spot, and one could surmise that GM Ryan Poles won’t want to scoop up the lesser-lauded Omarion Hampton on day one, so few would be surprised if Henderson gets a phone call from Poles when Chicago is on the board at 39.
While Johnson has given lip service to D’Andre Swift, Chicago’s incumbent RB1 had an eminently mediocre 2024, so whichever rookie rusher lands at Halas Hall (Kaleb Johnson? Cam Skattebo? Quinshon Jenkins?) will be worth a flyer in one of the last three rounds of your draft.
Jayden Higgins, WR
I’d love to see Matthew Golden in a Bears uni, but that won’t come to pass, as Poles wouldn't use day one capital on the receiver position in consecutive drafts.
A day two pass-grabber, however, is very much on the table, and the sure-handed Iowa State product could be a good get, especially in PPR leagues.