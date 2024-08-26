Former Caleb Williams Teammate at USC Among Bears Cut
A group of players cut by the Bears on Monday included one of quarterback Caleb Williams' friends from college.
The moves have left the Bears with 78 players, and they need to get down to 53 by Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Wide receiver John Jackson from Nevada was one of two receivers waived. Jackson had been at USC in 2022 before leaving for Nevada and was one of Williams' receivers there. He made two receptions for 9 yards in preseason with the Bears.
None of the cuts announced by the Bears came as a real surprise.
Offensive lineman Jerome Carvin, defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, wide receiver Peter LeBlanc, defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings, safety Quindell Johnson and linebacker Javin White were waived.
The only player with experience playing with the team to be waived was veteran guard Ja'Tyre Carter, their seventh-round 2022 pick, a move reported earlier Monday and confirmed by the team.
ROSTER CUT CLARIFIES SOME OF THE SITUATION FOR BEARS AT GUARD
IS HARD-EARNED RESPECT FOR JAYLON JOHNSON STILL INSUFFICIENT
THE BIG ISSUES BEARS MUST PONDER WHILE MAKING ROSTER CUTDOWN
EDGE DECISION A TOUGH ONE CONSIDERING WHO BEARS ALREADY CUT
LeBlanc had just been brought back a few days before last week's preseason game with Kansas City, after he had been cut earlier in training camp. He had one preseason catch for 8 yards.
White and Johnson had each made made five tackles on defense. Hutchings made three tackles and Dwumfour two.
They had already waived defensive tackle Keith Randolph, safety Doug Coleman and terminated the contract of tight end Tommy Sweeney on the weekend. Also, wide receiver Nsimba Webster and running back Ian Wheeler had been placed on injured reserve after injuries in Thursday's game.
