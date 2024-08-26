Roster Cut Clarifies Some of the Situation for Bears at Guard

Didn’t expect Ja’Tyre to be waived today



Last year it was Trevis Gipson & Kindle Vildor who hit waivers



Carter will likely be scooped up by another team and wont make it to the practice squad



Thank you for your time on the Bears, wish you luck 🫡 Once a Bear, always a Bear🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dnKO7olLNj