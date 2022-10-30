Chicago Bears (3-4) at Dallas Cowboys (5-2)

Kickoff: Noon, AT&T Stadium, Dallas.

TV: Fox (Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

Betting Line: Cowboys by 10 1/2 (over/under 42 1/2). Latest betting information at SI.com sports book.

BearDigest Record: 5-2, 3-4 vs. the spread, 2-5 vs. the total.

BearDigest Pick: Cowboys 21, Bears 9

The Series: The Cowboys lead the series 13-12. The Bears won the last game in Chicago in 2019, 31-24. The Bears are 2-1 all time in the house that Jerry Jones built.

The Coaches:

Bears coach Matt Eberflus is 3-4 in his first year. He was a Dallas linebackers coach and defensive passing game coordinator from 2011-17 and this is his first game as a coach coming back to Dallas. He played the Cowboys as Colts defensive coordinator in Indianapolis in 2018, a game the Colts won 23-0.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is 148-94 in his 16th season as an NFL coach and 23-17 at Dallas in his fourth season. He is 18-8 against the Bears but 0-1 as Dallas coach.

Last Week: The Bears ended a three-game losing streak by slapping down the New England Patriots 33-14 in New England behind 82 rushing yards from QB Justin Fields and 62 rushing yards apiece from Khalil Mack and Khalil Herbert. Fields threw for a TD to Herbert and the Bears had interceptions from Kyler Gordon, Roquan Smith and Jaquan Brisker, as well as a fumble recovery by Justin Jones. ... The Cowboys had QB Dak Prescott back for the first time since Week 2 when he suffered a thumb injury, and beat Detroit 24-6. Prescott went 19 of 25 for 206 yards and a TD and Ezekiel Elliott ran for two touchdowns. The defense took the ball away from Detroit five times.

This Season: The rebuilding Bears have shot to the top of the NFL in rushing with 1,267 yards, using a three-headed rushing attack featuring Montgomery (308 yards), Herbert (career-high 464 yards) and Fields (364 yards). Fields has a 90.1 passer rating and three TD passes to two interceptions in the last three games, with 577 yards. He is averaging 7.7 yards per attempt on the year. WR Darnell Mooney has 20 catches for 294 yards. Neither he nor tight end Cole Kmet have a TD catch this season. The Bears defense has allowed an average of five second-half points and is allowing 18.8 points per game. Roquan Smith is still leading the NFL in tackles with 78.

Dallas' only two losses came against Philadelphia and in the opener to Tampa Bay. Their record includes wins over both of lsat year's Super Bowl teams, Cincinnati (20-17) and the L.A. Rams (22-10). Prescott's injury left Cooper Rush starting five games and the Cowboys went 4-1 in those starts, but he averaged just 6.5 yars per pass attempt with a passer rating of 80.1. The Cowboys have relied on linebacker Micah Parsons, cornerback Trevon Diggs and pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence and is sixth in the league, second in scoring defense.

Matching Up: The Bears are 28th on offense, 32nd (last) in passing and first in rushing. They are 25th in scoring. The Chicago defense ranks 12th overall, 29th against the run and third against the pass. They are sixth in scoring defense.

The Cowboys are 29th on offense, 14th in rushing and 27th at passing. They are 22nd in scoring. Dallas is sixth on defense, 19th against the run and fourth against the pass. They are second in scoring defense.

Injury Report:

Bears: T Larry Borom is out (concussion).

Cowboys: RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is doubtful; WR Noah Brown (foot), LB Devin Harper (Achilles), FS Malik Hooker (hamstring), LB Micah Parsons (shoulder), TE Dalton Schultz (knee), T Terence Steele (neck) and LB Sam Williams (knee) are questionable.

Of Note: This is the first time since 1990 the Bears have led the league in rushing this late in the season. They last won the rushing title in 1986. Their 181-yard rushing average per game is their highest for seven weeks since 1984 when they averaged 215 with Walter Payton as starting running back. ... Herbert's 6.2-yard rushing average leads all NFL running backs. ... The Bears are without three starting offensive linemen in this game: Borom, C Lucas Patrick (toe) and LG Cody Whitehair (IR, knee). ... Former Raiders T/G Alex Leatherwood, acquired on waivers, has been activated from the non-football illness list. ... Pollard's 109 scrimmage yards against Detroit was a season high. ... The eight TDs allowed by Dallas so far is the lowest total for seven games in team history. ... Since 2020, Prescott has averaged 280 passing yards for 13 home games with 33 TDs and five interceptions. ... Parsons had seven sacks after last game but the NFL added one more from stat reviews over the week. He is second in the NFL in sacks.

Next Week: The Bears host Miami at noon at Soldier Field on Sunday while the Cowboys have a bye week and do not play again until Nov. 13 at Green Bay at 3:25 p.m.

Key Individual Matchups

Bears G Teven Jenkins vs. Cowboys DT Osa Odighizuwa

Jenkins has been the surprise of the Bears offensive line at starting right guard, after moving over from tackle. He hasn't yet allowed a sack and has committed two penalties. Pro Football Focus currently ranks him the eighth-best guard in the league and the fifth-best run-blocking guard. Odighizuwa is a high-energy type who can be effective as a three-technique but the second-year lineman is prone to mistakes and can get out of his gap at times. At 6-2, 280, he better be fast because Jenkins' has good burst out of his stance and his greatest asset is his strength. Odighizuwa is ranked 58th in the league among interior defensive line defenders by Pro Football Focus, and has one sack and four tackles for loss.

Bears WR Darnell Mooney vs. Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis

Lewis is not off to the sterling start he has enjoyed in some other years since coming into the league in 2017. His passer rating against, according to PFF, is 95.4 and he has allowed 24 receptions when targeted 29 times. He has been an upper tier slot cornerback in the past. Mooney and Justin Fields seem to be heating up in their connection, and they have averaged four completions for 66 yards over the last four games after just four catches for 27 yards total in the first three games.

Bears DT Armon Watts vs. Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz

Watts has played better and better since signing just before the season and he took over as starter from Angelo Blackson in the last four games. He seems to have a better grasp of what's required from the nose tackle in this scheme, which is getting hands on the center immediately to keep him from double-teaming the three-technique. Watts doesn't play as often since the Bears rotate in pass rusher on the interior but he has 19 tackles and one for loss for 94 plays and was among the reasons they were able to limit New England to 70 rushing yards Monday night. Biadasz is in his second season as starter and just a so-so center, ranked just 20th among centers by Pro Football Focus and the 24th best run blocking center. The Cowboys used to load up Ezekiel Elliott in the I or Tony Pollard but it's not a primary focus for Mike McCarthy. They'll still do it occasionally to get their running game operating efficiently and Biadasz, as a former Wisconsin center, is at his best then. The Bears have shown more tendencies to blitz in passing situations. Can Biadasz handle A-gap incursions from Roquan Smith or Nick Morrow?

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson vs. Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

Lamb is off to a great start with 37 catches for 479 yards, averaging 12.9 yards a catch, although he has only been in the end zone twice. This has been the problem for the entire Dallas offense. Lamb is 6-foot-2, 189 pounds. The Bears used Johnson all over the formation last week and it's possible they'll do it again this week because Dallas' receiver situation is a bit shaky beyond Lamb. Michael Gallup is coming back from an ACL tear and has only eight catches. Johnson has an 84.2 passer rating against when targeted this year and allows 64.1% completions, according to Sportradar.

Bears WR Dante Pettis vs. Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs

Pettis made a spectacular TD catch against Washington and has begun to make a play or two a game but now he's overmatched going up against the 6-2, 195-pound third-year cornerback who has three interceptions so far after making All-Pro last year with a league-high 11 interceptions. Diggs has a high-risk, high-reward reputation which doesn't seem accurate or fair since his passer rating against last year was 55.8 and this year is 73.9, both outstanding marks. However, he has given up 11 TD passes in three seasons. When targeted, he is giving up 59% completions this year. It's entirely possible the Cowboys could put Diggs on Darnell Mooney all over the field, although their defense probably would function better if they didn't.

Bears RT Riley Reiff vs. Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence

Larry Borom is still getting over a concussion so it has to be one of these two. Reiff will be making his first Bears start and is going against Dallas' long-time edge rusher. Lawrence has three sacks this year, a season after missing a big chunk of the season with a foot injury. Reiff started 12 games for Cincinnati last year in their Super Bowl season and the 33-year-old tackle is in his 11th season.

Bears DT Justin Jones vs. Cowboys RG Zack Martin

The Bears have performed better against the run in the last two games and much of it has to do with Jones becoming more comfortable in the three-technique role within their offense. He has two sacks and six tackles for loss this season. However, this game he is going against a five-time All-Pro who controls his line battles with a blend of technique, speed and strength. Martin is currently graded as the ninth-best pass blocking guard by Pro Football Focus and 17th best guard overall.

