Bears and Lions: TV, Radio, Betting Line, Prediction

Detroit Lions (0-3) at Chicago Bears (1-2)

Kickoff: Noon, Soldier Field, Chicago

The Line: Bears by 3 (Over/Under 41 1/2 ); SI.com Betting Info.

BearDigest Pick: Bears 23, Lions 17

BearDigest Record to date: Straight up 3-0, against the spread 3-0.

TV: Fox (Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib, Megan Olivi)

TV Streaming: Fox on fuboTV, free trial.

Radio: WBBM-AM 780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Spanish Radio: TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

The Series: This is the 183rd matchup. The Bears lead the series 102-75-5. The Lions won the last game at Soldier Field 34-30 in 2020, and the Bears have won five of the last six in the series.

The Coaches: Lions coach Dan Campbell is 0-3 in his first season with Detroit.

Bears coach Matt Nagy is 29-22 in his fourth season and has an 0-2 record in the postseason.

Last Week: The Lions lost 19-17 to the Baltimore Ravens in Ford Field when a 66-yard field goal try by Justin Tucker struck the crossbar and bounced through for an NFL record-long kick.

The Bears also made history in a loss in a manner of speaking. Their 47 net yards of offense was the second fewest in franchise history as they lost 26-6 with Justin Fields starting and being sacked nine times.

Injuries: The Lions are without outside linebacker Trey Flowers (knee/shoulder). Defensive end Michael Brockers (shoulder), outside linebacker Romeo Okwara (shoulder) and running back D'Andre Swift (groin) are questionable.

The Bears are without linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring). Quarterback Andy Dalton and safety Tashaun Gipson (hamstring) are doubtful. Fields will make his second straight start in Dalton's place. Nose tackle Eddie Goldman will see his first playing time since 2019 after a knee injury caused him to miss the first three games. Edge rusher Khalil Mack (foot), cornerback Xavier Crawford (back) and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (groin) are questionable.

What to Watch: Fields makes his first start at Soldier Field in the regular season after being named starter Saturday evening. He struggled last week to six completions in 20 attempts for 68 yards and was sacked nine times, tying the most for any Bears quarterback in franchise history. The only win between the two teams was a 20-17 victory by the Bears in Week 2 over Cincinnati in their only home game so far, one aided by Roquan Smith's 53-yard pick-6. Lions have played three straight close games with Jared Goff as their new starting quarterback and each was against a strong opponents: San Francisco, Green Bay and Baltimore. Detroit led Green Bay at halftime before losing 35-17.

Matching Up: The Lions are 17th on offense, 14th passing and 15th rushing. They are 22nd on defense, 23rd against the pass and 16th against the run.

The Bears are 32nd (last) on offense, 32nd passing and 19th rushing. They are 12th on defense, 12th against the pass and 20th against the run.

Notable: The Lions have a seven-game losing streak. They closed their season in 2020 with four straight losses. Their last win was over the Bears, 34-30 at Soldier Field on Dec. 6, 2020. ... The Lions have 12 explosive rushing plays (10 yards or more), tying them for fourth in the league. ... Detroit running backs Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift have a combined 32 receptions, the highest total by a group of running backs in the league. ... Jared Goff and the passing attack have 13 passes of 20 yards or more, tied for sixth in the NFL. ... The Lions are second in the league in yards after the catch with 524. ... Since 2017 Goff and Matt Ryan are tied for the most games with at least 35 completions at six. ... TJ Hockenson is third in the NFL among tight ends in receptions with 18.

Nagy has a 5-1 record against the Lions and is 11-7 in the NFC North. ... David Montgomery is No. 1 in the NFC in rushing yards with 203. He is fifth in the NFL through three games. ... The Bears are third in the NFL with 11 sacks and Robert Quinn is tied for fourth in the league with four sacks. ... Allen Robinson has made a catch in 91 straight games. ... The Bears are 19-8 in games when Khalil Mack records at least half a sack. ... Kicker Cairo Santos has a team-record field goal streak of 31 straight.

Key Individual Matchups

Bears S Deon Bush vs. Lions TE T.J. Hockenson

Bush had an up-and-down game last week playing in place of injured starter Tashaun Gipson. He had one pass defense. His tackling had been solid until he had one broken late in the game but his coverage was less impressive, and guarding Hockenson is never something the Bears have been able to do well. Hockenson has 18 receptions for 173 yards against the Bears and he has been below 11.2 per catch only once in the four games. Hockenson had seven catches for 84 yards in the Lions' 34-30 win at Soldier Field late last season and this year he is off to a solid start with a new passer and in a new offense.

Bears RT Germain Ifedi vs. Lions OLB Romeo Okwara

Ifedi struggled last week, much like Peters on the other side of the line. He committed a critical false start, a problem he had in Seattle often. Ifedi should remember Okwara well. It was Okwara who reached out in his pass rush over Ifedi and knocked the ball loose from Mitchell Trubisky last year for a strip sack that helped fuel the Detroit comeback for a 34-30 win at Soldier Field. Okwara is the 28th highest-graded edge rusher in the league, according to PFF. Strong and highly athletic, Okwara was more than a match last year when Ifedi was playing well. So far this year Ifedi has taken a step back.

Bears CB Duke Shelley vs. Lions WR Kalif Raymond

Raymond has been on and off practice squads with the Broncos, Giants, Jets and Titans before finding a solid role in Detroit. He is more of a slot receiver and has lined up both on the outside and in the slot after coming over from Tennessee with coach Dan Campbell. He is coming off his best Lions game, six receptions for 68 yards against the Ravens. Raymond's strength is speed and he also is an excellent punt returner. Shelley has not been at his best covering downfield. His coverage coming up on the shorter routes has been above average and those allow him to use his open-field tackling ability, but he's in trouble when asked to defend middle-range or deeper routes. Size-wise, Shelley usually has a problem matching up against receivers but Raymond is 5-8, 182 and the 5-9, 176-pound Shelley can compete here. He has just one missed tackle in three games, but in coverage he's been targeted nine times and allowed eight receptions for 88.9% and also a quarterback rating against when targeted.

Bears OLB Khalil Mack vs. Lions RT Matt Nelson

Mack has a foot sprain and probably won't do much in practice all week but it wasn't so severe he had to stay out in the second half last week so he can be expected to play. With three sacks, he has seemed revitalized in Sean Desai's defensive scheme. Both Mack and Robert Quinn have benefited greatly from Desai moving them to play alongside each other on the right side at times in the pass rush. Mack has 21 of his 32 Bears sacks in Soldier Field, and will face Nelson, who wasn't supposed to be at this position initially. However, left tackle Taylor Decker went out with a finger injury and they put rookie Penei Sewell at left tackle, then put Nelson in at right tackle. Nelson, a 6-foot-8, 295-pounder, is built more like a left tackle and so far has allowed a sack and committed two penalties. Pro Football Focus gives him only a 46 grade and ranks him 60th out of 74 tackles graded.

Bears WR Allen Robinson vs. Lions CB Amani Oruwariye

Frustrated a bit to date by circumstances, it's safe to expect a big game from Robinson if the Bears can get time to throw and whoever is at quarterback actually gets him the ball. Robinson dropped a TD pass against Cincinnati and last week had only two catches. In the first two games, his catch chances all came on shorter throws. This won't continue for someone who has been this effective as a receiver over the years. Oruwariye is from Penn State, so this makes it a Penn State vs. Penn State matchup. The 2019 fifth-round draft pick became a starter last year for the first time and last week came up with Detroit's first interception of the season, but on the year has been sub-par with a 103.1 passer rating against when targeted and a touchdown allowed. Pro Football Focus rates him as the 92nd best cornerback in the league so far with a 50.2 grade.

Bears WR Darnell Mooney vs. Lions CB Bobby Price

Mooney leads the Bears in receptions but like all Bears receivers he has been bogged down near the line of scrimmage much of the time. The Rams' defense shut down the passing attack in Week 1, the switch in quarterbacks in Week 2 took a toll on the timing of the passing game and the receivers had no chance to get in sync with quarterback Justin Fields last week due to both the pass rush and Fields' inability to quickly pick up open receivers running routes. So Mooney is hoping to get out and running upfield, and Price affords him the an opportunity. Price started last week for the first time at cornerback for the injury riddled Lions secondary and had three pass defenses. Detroit lost both Ifeatu Melifonwu and Jeff Okudah to injuries so the Bears are seeing backups in the secondary. Price was undrafted out of Norfolk State and in college played safety, not cornerback. Price at left cornerback affords Mooney the opportunity to stretch the field on the offense's right side.

