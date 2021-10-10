Bears and Raiders Live Updates: Inactives

Pregame

Anthony Miller let go by the Texans because Danny Amendola is back? That shows how little they actually saw from Miller if Amendola can supplant him. Amendola will be 36 years old in a couple weeks. Some Bears fans on social media talking like they should sign Miller back. They did get more production from him than they have so far from Damiere Byrd, Marquise Goodwin and Breshad Perriman all rolled into one but Miller signed off on Chicago with the way he departed. He brought as much heartache as production. As for the other receivers, I would look for the Bears to let Jakeem Grant challenge them because he was a halfway decent threat last year in the slot for the Dolphins even though he really is a return man above everything else. Needs to learn the offense. It would be nice to see if Perriman has learned it yet. He hasn't been on the field game day yet and has been here now in his fifth week.

