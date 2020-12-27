Bears at Jaguars | Live Updates and Analysis

A live game day blog of the Dec. 27 game between the Chicago Bears (7-7) and Jacksonville Jaguars (1-13) with the Bears looking to extend their winning streak to three and take over the lead in the final wild-spot in the NFC.

Starting Mike Glennon instead of Gardner Minshew can only be translated as an admission Jacksonville is tanking for Trevor Lawrence. Glennon's passer rating is almost 20 points worse than Minshew's. In fact Minshew has been efficient in terms of touchdown passes to interceptions. He might be somewhat limited as a long-term passer but Glennon has no future in the league and is a target waiting to be knocked down for Bears pass rushers, especially without his starting running back available. Glennon is averaging 6.0 yards a pass attempt, which is what Nick Foles averaged in an inept Bears offense.

The Bears are going for a seventh winning streak of at least three games in Matt Nagy's stint as head coach as they face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are beginning the game without starting quarterback Gardner Minshew and running back James Robinson.

Inactives

Bears

OL Lachavious Simmons

DT Daniel McCullers

WR Riley Ridley

CB Jaylon Johnson

CB Buster Skrine

TE Demetrius Harris

*DB Xavier Crawford has been pulled up to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Jaguars

QB Jake Luton

WR Collin Johnson

RB James Robinson

CB Luq Barcoo

LB Quincy Williams

TE Tyler Davis

DL Caraun Reid

**CB Sidney Jones has been placed on injured reserve

The Bears and other teams facing cap concerns next year due to lack of revenues this year during the pandemic can get a huge boost if owners decide to go to the 17th game.

TV: CBS (Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon, Jay Feely)

Radio: WBBM-AM 780, 105.9 FM (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Spanish: Univision Deportes 1200 AM, 93.5 FM (Hector Lopez, Miguel Esparza)

Sirius/XM: Ch. 229 (Streaming 805).

The Series: Eighth matchup. The Bears lead the series 4-3. They won the last game in Jacksonville 41-3 in 2012. The Jaguars won the last game, 17-16 in Chicago in 2016.

The Line: Bears by 7 1/2 (47 over/under).

BearDigest Pick: Bears 27, Jaguars 13

