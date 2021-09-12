Bears at Rams Live Updates: Duke Shelley Inactive

An in-game blog with score updates on the Bears as they try to open the season with a win at Los Angeles against the Rams, and the news was somewhat shocking in pregame when Duke Shelley was made inactive.

Pregame

A real shocker in pregame with Duke Shelley inactive. There were rumblings that the player who was with the first team at slot cornerback all camp was not the starter at this position. Now the question is who it will be. Marqui Christian makes sense. What about DHC, DeAndre Houston-Carson?

It seemed possible Shelley might not be the starting slot when Sean Desai wouldn't confirm he was during his weekly press conference, but the Bears try to be coy with any sort of news so much that it's sometimes hard to believe the truth. Shelley was not really a strong replacement for Buster Skrine last year, and Skrine had struggled much of the year. Christian knows the Rams better as a former player on that team. DHC would be a nice choice as someone who works hard and makes plays. They might even use Xavier Crawford.

How's this for bold? Put Jaylon Johnson there and leave Crawford or Artie Burns outside. It's food for thought.

Bears Inactives

QB Nick Foles

WR Breshad Perriman

CB Duke Shelley

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

T Lachavious Simmons

TE Jesper Horsted

NT Eddie Goldman

Rams Inactives

QB Bryce Perkins

S JuJu Hughes

S JR Reed

OL AJ Jackson

WR Ben Skowronek

DL Bobby Brown

