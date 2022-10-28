Skip to main content
Larry Borom Ruled Out for Cowboys Game

BEARS and PATRIOTS HIGHLIGHTS: Bears will start three subs on the offensive line as a result of injuries when they face Dallas on Sunday.

Right tackle will be a position to watch for the Bears on Sunday as it's the only spot where they have a player on the injury report heading into the game with Dallas.

Right tackle Larry Borom has been ruled out for the game with a concussion.

Without Borom, it's likely veteran Riley Reiff would make his first Bears start at right tackle. However, they have the option of Alex Leatherwood this week at right tackle as coach Matt Eberflus said he is being activated for the 53-man roster after he was on the non-football illness list since Week 2. Leatherwood has been in the second week of practice during a possible 21-day window to be considered for activation.

Reiff has been on the field for only two plays so far this year but has started 139 NFL games, mostly at left tackle.

"He's been ready to go," Eberflus said. "He's obviously played a lot of snaps in the league. He know his assignment, knows how to do it. He's always been a consumate pro." 

Leatherwood's availability comes with a somewhat limited knowledge of the offense, since he didn't come to the Bears until after the preseason.

"It's been good," Eberflus said of Leatherwood's system knowledge. "It's working, you know, work in progress. You know, he hasn't been here that long."

Eberflus may not have wanted to say who the right tackle would actually be, but his description of Leatherwood's offensive knowledge says it for him.

"It's where you would think it is, but he's working diligently at it with the coaches, but we think he's in a good spot," Eberflus said.

The Bears have one other injured player but that's Lucas Patrick and he was already placed on injured reserve with a toe injury.

Defensive tackle Armon Watts had missed Thursday's practice for personal reasons but returned on Friday.

The offensive line will have three reserves playing on it Sunday with Sam Mustipher at center, Michael Schofield III at left guard and then a backup at right tackle. Mustipher is considered a reserve since Patrick started the last game and came out.

After that announcement, the Bears had added wide receiver Daurice Fountain and also defensive lineman Gerri Green to the practice squad. Both were players familiar to coach Matt Eberflus from time in Indianapolis. 

Green was on the Colts in 2019. He also was briefly with the Titans, Raiders, Washington Football Team and Patriots but has never appeared in a game.

The Bears had released wide receiver Reggie Roberson from the practice squad when they added Green.

