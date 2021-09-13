Justin Fields Produces a TD in NFL Debut

The Bears let Justin Fields into the game for five plays and had seven points to show for it, so they'll move forward looking at more ways to use their rookie QB.

Justin Fields' big moment came very quickly and put the Bears close to the end zone.

They didn't get in for a score, but he took care of that later.

Fields had a 3-yard touchdown run on a zone-read play in the third quarter and played five plays in all in his rookie debut as a spot player coming in for starter Andy Dalton but the Bears fell 34-14 at SoFi Field to the Los Angeles Rams.

"Earlier today I was thinking I never thought I'd be in this position," Fields admitted.

It was a rare moment of introspection from the serious-minded rookie, but he had a TD to celebrate. It led him to pause for a moment and reflect.

"I was doing that during the game," he said. "I was like, 'this is crazy.' At halftime, I was like, this is still crazy.'

"When I was a kid I was kind of a realist so I never really thought I'd just have the talent growing up and make it to the NFL. So it's just crazy seeing myself here and just seeing God working and just me being here in this moment."

Fields' first moment came on the very first Bears drive, after David Montgomery had broken off a 41-yard run and set them up in scoring position. Fields entered thegame and hit Marquise Goodwin for a 9-yard completion to the right, just 3 yards from the goal line on a second-and-10 play.

The Bears immediately pulled Fields then and reinserted Dalton. But Cole Kmet false-started, then Dalton had a pass to Darnell Mooney tipped and intercepted by David Long.

Fields' other big moment came at the end of the third quarter when he came in after Dalton hit Jimmy Graham for a first down on third-and-8 to the Rams 3. Fields entered and ran the zone read, received a huge block on two Rams from tight end J.P. Holtz and dove into the end zone for his first TD.

Teammates seemed more excited for Fields even than he was.

"Cole (Kmet) and those were excited," Fields said. "We were just talking about that in the locker room. He almost ran me over (in celebration)."

Bears coach Matt Nagy said they had planned perhaps a few more snaps for Fields but fell behind in the second half.

"We'll continue to keep growing with some of that stuff and see what we want to do," Nagy said.

On the first drive the entire thing seemed almost disruptive when Fields came off the field. The Bears had to then get Dalton back on the field and then Kmet false-started as the play clock was ticking down.

"It doesn't affect me at all," Dalton said.

Dalton seemed to accept the fact the rookie is part of the game plan.

"First time doing it, but we've got some good stuff for him," Dalton said. "And obviously it helps us. He was able to score a touchdown. We're trying to find ways to put the ball in the end zone.

"Yeah, it's just kind of part of how we're going to play."

