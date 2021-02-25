The Ironic Twist in One Mitchell Trubisky Landing Spot

Mitchell Trubisky would appear headed out of Chicago as a free agent and finding a starting position might not be possible, but there is one franchise looking for a dependable backup who has winning experience.

NFL seasons and offseasons are full of ironic twists and it's possible one could be brewing in San Francisco.

49ers GM John Lynch made it clear this week Jimmy Garoppolo is the San Francisco quarterback despite plenty of conjecture to the opposite What else he said could be of real interest to Bears fans.

"We very much believe in our quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo," Lynch told 49ers reporters. "I think the biggest thing for him is staying healthy. When he's healthy, he's played at a high level.

"So we got to do that, but we probably got to add someone. We probably need to improve ourselves so that if he's not there, we're all right, we can win games."

Considering what Lynch said, San Francisco would be in the market for a quality backup quarterback.

The 49ers have had Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard, and Beathard is an unrestricted free agent while Mullens is restricted. They also have Josh Rosen board now, and no team has pulled anything positive from him. This is the third attempt.

Considering the 49ers are in decent shape against the salary cap at about $18 million available cash, a veteran who can actually play is someone Lynch would be looking to acquire.

The 49ers could easily fit a new deal for Bears unrestricted free agent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky into their cap situation.

Spotrac.com has Trubisky's market value at $8.3 million average annual cost.

Trubisky would be a fit because he seemed ideally suited to the bootleg style passing and outside zone running scheme the Bears went to at midseason in 2020. The this style of running game.

Trubisky has always been at his best with a strong running game and play-action passing on his side, like in 2018. He’d have that with San Francisco.

Imagine the irony of it. Ryan Pace gives up the third overall pick, two third-round picks and a fourth-rounder to move up one spot in a deal with Lynch so he can keep someone else from trading there to take Trubisky in the 2017 draft. Of course, there's never been evidence presented anyone was moving into that spot ahead of the Bears.

So, in the end it’s Lynch who winds up with Trubisky anyway.

The capper of this tale would be for Trubisky to then lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl after Garoppolo can't play.

The idea of a quarterback like Trubisky, with plenty of successful starting experience and a 29-21 career record as a starter, is perfect for what the 49ers need in a backup to Garoppolo. With all the injuries the 49ers starter has suffered in his three seasons since leaving New England, it would be ideal for the 49ers to have a player like Trubisky as an insurance policy.

The Trubisky situation will be one to closely watch for Bears fans during this offseason, even as he's leaving town.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven