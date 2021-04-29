Bears All Smiles Even if They Can't Get Aaron Rodgers

Reports of Aaron Rodgers wanting out of Green Bay can only mean a celebration at Halas Hall after the way the quarterback has dominated the Chicago Bears.

The Aaron Rodgers demand for a trade will impact the Bears any way you look at it.

Just don't look at it like the Bears will somehow come away with Rodgers starting for them at quarterback this year.

Think of it like the best thing that ever happened to Bears GM Ryan Pace on draft day is probably going to be Rodgers leaving the Packers.

The Green Bay Packers aren't cutting Rodgers, they'd be trading him if the report by ESPN's Adam Schefter and others about the NFL MVP wanting to leave his team is correct.

Trading him to their biggest rival — with all due respect to the Minnesota Vikings who didn't come into being until 1961 — would make no sense and the Packers wouldn't do it.

The Bears might not even want to deal with the Packers, anyway. They haven't come out on top when they have. There was the infamous 1970 draft day trade when George Halas was still running the team but not coaching. They traded their first-round pick to the Packers for Lee Roy Caffey, Elijah Pitts and Bob Hyland. Pitts and Hyland never played for the Bears and Caffey got in 14 games. Then there was the free agent signing of Josh Sitton, who had a couple non-descript seasons in Chicago trying to protect Jay Cutler.

The Bears won't get him but the benefit would be tremendous not facing him twice a year. He owns a 21-5 record as a starter against them.

Rodgers has a passer rating of 107.2 with 6,013 yards, 55 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 25 games against the Bears. He's pretty much earned his bust for Canton at their expense.

The negative is he wouldn't be in the division to beat the Vikings and Lions twice a season each for the Bears, but they'd just have to live with it.

Green Bay will no doubt come out of any such deal with some help but starting Jordan Love against the Bears defense next year will be an adventure for them even if they have surrounded him with a very good running game.

Heading into the draft, they still hadn't fixed their receiver problems beyond Davante Adams and their offensive line has a major hole at center.

The Bears have been through an offseason of great disappointment, with the Russell Wilson trade never getting legs and their initial interest in Carson Wentz dashed by the Colts' higher offer.

Seeing Aaron Rodgers heading out of town and out of the NFC North is at least like getting two or three extra draft picks for Bears GM Ryan Pace.

They might want to ask if there's anything they can do to help facilitate such a deal. Maybe supply Rodgers with some movers and trucks, and some airline tickets. Anything they could do short of being charged with tampering would suffice.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven