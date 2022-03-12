The Bears could now be in the market for bargain free agent pass rushers after GM Ryan Poles dealt away Khalil Mack and here's who could be available to work in a rotation with Trevis Gipson and Robert Quinn.

Trading away Khalil Mack creates a hole for the Bears, the size of which depends upon what revisionist history one believes.

He was a key player, had injury problems but were they really the kind to limit someone who was as dominant as he was. It is true he had some sort of injury in every Bears season he had, although the 2019 season issue was never clearly defined.

Mack made an impact on the entire Bears defense and not just the pass rush. That Bears defense no longer exists. The scheme is gone and their star has gone to Los Angeles.

The Bears are replacing him with a third-year blossoming pass rusher, Trevis Gipson. Last year Gipson took advantage of Mack's absence for seven sacks and proved he could be a counter punch to Robert Quinn, who set the franchise record with 18 1/2 sacks.

Yet, the two do not have the all-around skills Mack possessed. Moving Gipson up a spot also means Bears depth is challenged. Finding another pass rusher in free agency is probably not the answer, especially among the top tier salaries.

Ryan Poles made this position a Bears need now, however.

It's possible Poles could have someone in mind in the secondary or third market, as he calls them. It's more likely the player would be in the draft because of lower costs.

There are numerous top end players like Chandler Jones, Von Miller, Jadeveon Clowney, Randy Gregory and Emmanuel Ogbah in the market.

Adding on $24 million in dead cap space as the Bears did with Mack does not exactly put a team in position to sign a top-end pass rusher in free agency. These are players expected to command between $10 million and $17 million a year as free agents.

It wouldn't be entirely impossible for them to find a pass rusher at the low end, especially an older, experienced one who would be a bit of a buffer until another draft pick came in and developed. Or he would simply be a sub.

The Bears retain Jeremiah Attaochu on the roster, although he has never been a fit in the past with a 4-3 defense.

There are even a few with ties to Poles' past team as well as Matt Eberflus' team.

Here are the so-called bargain edge rushers available, if there are such creatures in a marketplace that is always overpriced but well stocked.

Jason Pierre-Paul, Buccaneers

His sack total nosedived to 2 1/2 a bit like they did for Quinn in 2020 and it's possible he'll bounce back

at age 33 because he was injured for five games last season (shoulder) and had 46 sacks over his previous five seasons before this. PFF puts him at $7 million for one year but Spotrac says $10 million.

Justin Houston, Ravens

Lightly regarded as a second-100 guy in Sports Illustrated's free agent rankings, Houston has done nothing but produce. He had 60 pressures for the Colts in 2019, and consistent pressure can be more valuable than an occasional sack. Houston had 59 quarterback hits in the last four years while Khalil Mack had 52 1/2. Not only was Houston with the Chiefs when Poles was there, but then he played two years for the Colts when Eberflus was his defensive coordinator. He went on to Baltimore last year in free agency. PFF sees him as a potential $7 million, one-year contract guy. This could be a Bears fit.

Uchenna Nwosu, Chargers

The Chargers just obtained the Bears' pass rusher. Would the Bears sign L.A.'s? He is viewed more as an outside linebacker though, than as a 4-3 defensive end because of his ability to drop into coverage. Last year was his first starting. He has 15 sacks in four seasons. PFF projects $8.75 million a year.

Melvin Ingram III, Chiefs

A steady producer who played for the Steelers and then the Chiefs while Poles was in Kansas City, after a midseason trade last year. At 33 when this season,starts, he is steady, consistent pass rusher and PFF estimates he could be signed for one year and $8 million.

Jerry Hughes, Bills

He turns 34 this season and his production totals have declined but in relation to snaps played he remains productie. He had two sacks last year and 16 over the previous three seasons. What he's really done is pressure quarterbacks. He had 107 total pressures over the last four seasons as his play time dwindled from 66% of snaps to 52%. Pro Football Focus gave him an extremely high pass rush grade of 87.4 since 2019, which is not bad for someone in their mid-30s. Spotrac.com thinks he'll get $3.3 million for a year but PFF believes $6.5 million.

Charles Harris, Lions

A player who shows how overpriced this market is. He made a bit of a breakthrough to a career-high 7 1/2 sacks last year as a Lions edge after he had never made more than three sacks in a year for Miami and Atlanta, and now for his sixth season Spotrac.com projects he'll get $8.6 million a year. He did have much better pressure, with 34 pressures and 19 hurries besides his higher sack total. It was just one season, though. He also proved adept stopping the run with 65 tackles after he never made more than 23 in any other season. PFF says $9 million a year.

Rasheem Green, Seahawks

More a classic 4-3 end and stout run defender. Last year was his first starting. He amped up the pressure last year with 24 pressures, 15 QB hits and 10 hurries after 29 pressures, 12 hits and 17 hurries over his first three seasons. He had a career-high 6 1/2 sacks in 2021.

Dante Fowler, Falcons

Former Rams, Jaguars and Falcons rusher who has 35 sacks for six seasons. He enjoyed a good season for the Rams in 2019 with 35 pressures, 19 hurries and 11 1/2 sacks but since then his numbers dropped way off with Atlanta. PFF says $6.5 million for one year.

Jacob Martin, Texans

A smaller (242 pounds) pass rusher who most see as a situational player. He hasn't yet made a big impact, and last year was his first as a starter. He made four sacks, after three sacks, 3 1/2 and three sacks in his first three seasons as a situational player. PFF projects $3.25 million a year.

Arden Key, 49ers

After three seasons with the Raiders when he had only three sacks, he stepped up for 6 1/2 with the 49ers and also had a career-high 17 quarterback hits while playing just 35% of the snaps. After this 2021 breakthrough, he could command $6.25 million a year according to PFF. He's mainly a pass rusher and not a run stopper at all.

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Rams

An unproven situational pass rusher who PFF views as a $2.25 million a year low-risk addition. He hasn't proven a thing yet with 4 1/2 career sacks and 34 total tackles.

Lorenzo Carter, Giants

Carter displayed flashes to date and bordered on a breakthrough in 2021 with five sacks and 50 tackles, including six for loss. He made 16 pressures and eight hurries. PFF projects him at $4 million a year.

Takkarist McKinley, Browns

McKinley suffered the misfortune of tearing an Achilles with the Browns in November so his availability for the start of this year's training camp could be in question. He was an extra pass rusher type who PFF says will get $4 million a year. He has 20 sacks and 25 tackles for loss in five seasons.

